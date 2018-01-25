Qualcomm signs $2 billion sales MOUs with Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO

(Reuters) – Qualcomm Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least $2 billion with Lenovo Group, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp, vivo Communication Technology and Xiaomi Communications.
