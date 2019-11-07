Qualcomm’s 5G phone forecast for 2020 could include iPhones: analysts

Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it expected 200 million 5G smartphones to be sold in 2020, including flagship devices launching next fall, a reference Wall Street took as a hint that Apple Inc would offer the faster technology next year.
