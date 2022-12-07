Company redoubles its commitment to simplifying hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation and management solutions, announced today its membership in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Linux Foundation to support the mission to drive adoption of cloud native technologies.

Quali enables the continuous delivery of application infrastructure at scale and operates across all major cloud providers, as well as major infrastructure types including containers and Kubernetes. It also embraces and extends Kubernetes environments by associating container infrastructure with usage, cost and business context to optimize and prioritize existing infrastructure investments.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects to make cloud native universal and sustainable. With 178,000 contributors and 141 projects across 187 countries, CNCF provides support, oversight and direction for cloud native projects, including Kubernetes, Envoy and Prometheus. The foundation brings together the world’s top developers, end users and vendors, in addition to running the world’s largest open-source developer conferences.

“As cloud-native applications become more ubiquitous, the infrastructure and environments used to support these technologies and development methodologies need to evolve,” said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. “The rate of tech innovation is significantly higher today, creating complexity across technology stacks, applications and infrastructures. This trend means environments will consist of a greater number of technologies that need to be easily accessible, while being governed and controlled and, ultimately, will require more automation.”

With Quali, IT managers and leaders understand the infrastructure being used in a consistent, measurable way without impacting development velocity. This maintains freedom for software development teams while accelerating infrastructure delivery speed, establishing accountability and mitigating risk to support the business’ needs to plan, optimize and understand the value delivered by software and infrastructure.