Qualia Awarded as One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualia, the leading cloud-based real estate closing company, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 10, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top Startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Qualia is ecstatic to be recognized as one of Forbes’ 2020 list of America’s Best Startup Employers.

“We believe that culture is the foundation of a successful business,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “We are proud to be named one of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers and look forward to continuing to invest in our employees and creating an engaging environment where talented people can thrive and grow.”

Founded in 2015, Qualia is a fast-growing real estate technology company that makes home closings more transparent, efficient and affordable. The company is transforming what was once a paper-intensive, time-consuming and arduous task riddled with inefficiencies into a simple, streamlined and secure cloud-based experience. With more than 250 employees across its two offices in the U.S., more than 15% of all home closings in the U.S. happen on Qualia today.

About Qualia
Qualia is a cloud-based real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 250 employees, and recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.

