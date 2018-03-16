Qualifacts Announced As 2018 Bronze Partner For OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series & OPEN MINDS Circle

Gettysburg, PA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN MINDS announced Qualifacts Systems, Inc. (Qualifacts) is the latest organization to partner with OPEN MINDS, as a bronze partner for both the 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute series and The OPEN MINDS Circle. As a part of the partnership, Qualifacts, an industry leader in providing behavioral health and human services EHR software, will collaborate with OPEN MINDS to develop free educational programming and resources for executives of behavioral health and human service provider organizations.

“Individuals who work at behavioral health and human services organizations are often the unsung heroes within their communities,” said David Klements, President and CEO at Qualifacts. “That’s why we are proud to sponsor the 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute series. It offers those providers resources and continuing education opportunities that are designed to help support their profoundly important mission of delivering quality care and transforming lives.”

OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss, added, “Over the past decade, the ‘whole person’ approach to care coordination and service delivery has become front and center for payers. This has increased the importance of a robust behavioral health and social services system. We’re looking forward to collaborating with David Klements and the Qualifacts team on bringing mission-critical information about the evolving delivery system to these management teams.”

As part of the bronze-level partnership package, Qualifacts and OPEN MINDS co-hosted an Exclusive Executive Briefing for Florida Provider Organizations this past week in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The by-invitation event, which was part of OPEN MINDS 2018 Performance Management Institute, examined how technology can empower provider organizations to meet the increasing demands of a value-based market. Qualifacts will also be an underwriting sponsor and participant at the remaining OPEN MINDS 2018 Executive Institutes, including:

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 5-6, 2018, New Orleans, Louisiana: https://strategy.openminds.com/

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 15-16, 2018, Long Beach, California: http://california.openminds.com/

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, September 18-20, 2018, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: http://leadership.openminds.com/

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, October 23-24, 2018, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: https://technology.openminds.com/

ABOUT Qualifacts

At Qualifacts®, we empower our behavioral healthcare partners to achieve better client outcomes. We help simplify complexity through our responsive customer service and robust enterprise EHR solutions, ensuring our customers have the tools and insights needed to deliver quality care and demonstrate clinical and financial value. For more information, visit www.qualifacts.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

