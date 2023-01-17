Credible EHR Platform Selected as Technology Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, today announced that Child and Family Services (C&FS) of Erie County has selected the Credible EHR platform for its Residential Treatment, Family Support, Foster Care & Adoption, Domestic Violence and Counseling Services.

Multiple factors led to the decision to go with the Credible EHR platform, according to agency officials. Among them were Credible’s growing presence in New York and its differentiated approach to facilitating documentation processes, whether in-office or out in the community, providing quick, real-time access to actionable data, and built-in operational and revenue cycle management automation tools.

Those factors, along with the system’s extensive configurability tools, streamlined and easy to use interface, robust billing engine, residential module’s modern interface, and capabilities for integrated data exchange with the HEALTHeLINK RHIO (Regional Health Information Organization) influenced their decision. Credible meets all the criteria for C&FS data collection needs, including a Mobile Solution with disconnected mode capabilities for documentation at the point of care, as well as data sharing and analytics for assessing metrics and outcomes.

“Credible has many advantages designed specifically for behavioral health providers which will positively impact our service delivery in many significant ways. The system’s unique architecture will offer the Agency a variety of options to customize the workflow to meet the needs of our clients,” said Erica Kuntz, Director of Clinical Operations and EMR.

The Credible platform’s unique architecture will provide C&FS of Erie County the ability to:

Have full access to all data critical for demonstrating improved outcomes, and better treatment protocols

Configure their EHR to meet unique workflow needs without costly customization

Utilize consumer engagement tools, including appointment reminders and a client portal that offers seamless connectivity

Collect information and documentation at the point of care with or without internet connection

Integrate with Health Information Exchanges and Regional Health Information Organizations

Access multiple reporting tools to harvest data in addition to the use of a Business Intelligence tool to provide real time dashboards to measure Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and outcomes

“It is an honor to partner with Child & Family Services in support of its mission to strengthen families and promote the well-being of children through prevention, intervention, education, and advocacy in the community”, said Paul Ricci, Chief Executive Officer at Qualifacts.

Implementation began on December 28, 2022.

ABOUT CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES

For more than 149 years, Child & Family Services has dedicated its resources to meet the needs

of children, adults, and families. One of Western New York’s most experienced human service

agencies, Child & Family Services is a recognized leader in innovative programming and services

that foster healthy environments for children and families in local homes, schools, workplaces,

and communities. Child & Family Services is a nonsectarian agency that provides services to

children, adults, and families without regard to race, creed, national origin, or economic status.

Its mission is to strengthen families and promote the well-being of children through prevention,

education, and advocacy.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health, rehabilitative and human services software

and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business

intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and solutions partner,

enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’

comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms span and

serve the entire behavioral health market supporting non-profit agencies and Certified

Community Health Clinics (CCBHCs), as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business

providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,400 customers representing

75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022

Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the #1 and #2 ranked Behavioral Health

EHR solutions, with its Credible and CareLogic platforms, respectively. InSync is also recognized

as top-rated by Software Advice based on user reviews.

