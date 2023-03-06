CREDIBLE PLATFORM SELECTED TO SUPPORT CCBHC SERVICES

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, announces that Elizabeth Layton Center (ELC) in Ottawa and Paola, KS has selected the Qualifacts Credible platform to support its Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) programs and services.

ELC chose Qualifacts based on the expertise of Qualifacts’ CCBHC subject matter experts and the peer leadership available due to a large presence in the state. The Credible platform’s ease of use makes workflows efficient and fast, saving time and extending staff resources to support care and drive outcomes.

“The Credible platform will improve ease of use for our providers. The platform’s flexibility will support us in efficiently building out our CCBHC workflows and will help ELC to better meet data reporting requirements,” said Leslie Bjork, ELC Executive Director.

“CCBHC billing is complex, and we are looking to Credible as a national CCBHC leading vendor and a leader in our state to simplify the tying of services to claims behind the scenes to free up staff time and effort to focus on services, and to support us in being paid accurately and quickly,” said Chris Scott, ELC Chief Finance Officer.

“Qualifacts is dedicated to providing technology solutions in partnership with our customers to further their CCBHC initiatives and provide efficiency in business processes and clinical reporting. It is our pleasure to welcome the Elizabeth Layton Center to the Credible EHR platform and Qualifacts family,” said Hope Winkowski, SVP of Product Compliance & RCMS at Qualifacts.

ABOUT ELIZABETH LAYTON CENTER

Elizabeth Layton Center is a Community Mental Health Center providing timely, effective, and comprehensive behavioral health services to improve the quality of life and recovery for the citizens of Franklin and Miami Counties in partnership with individuals, families, and our community.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

