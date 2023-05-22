Integration Expands Access to Evidence-Based Care for Substance Use Disorders

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, has announced the integration of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) CONTINUUM® and CO-Triage® systems into its InSync EHR platform. ASAM integration is now available in the Qualifacts InSync EHR platform with plans to deploy to Credible and CareLogic EHR platforms within the next year. The collaboration aims to enhance nationwide accessibility and quality of care for individuals experiencing addiction and co-occurring disorders.

“We are thrilled to provide ASAM CONTINUUM integration to our customers as it grants providers and addiction specialists continuous access to the most recent evidence, helping ensure they deliver the right level of care for individuals who have substance use disorders,” said Scott Phillips, Qualifacts CEO. “Utilizing ASAM integration, Qualifacts users can access industry-standard triage tools for addiction treatment and behavioral health that ensure compliance with regulations.”

ASAM CONTINUUM is an electronic assessment tool that allows clinicians, counselors, and other staff to leverage a computerized clinical decision support system (CDSS) to assess individuals with addictive, substance-related disorders, and co-occurring conditions. The tool utilizes a structured, computer-guided interview aligned with the six dimensions of The ASAM Criteria® to comprehensively assess an individual’s whole-person health. The multidimensional assessment of The ASAM Criteria considers an individual’s needs, liabilities, obstacles, strengths, resources, assets, and support structure, utilizing a strength-based approach. This information is utilized to determine the most appropriate level of care across a continuum.

“The implementation of the ASAM CONTINUUM ensures patients receive a consistent, evidence-based interview assessment and decision analysis. As more states adopt this tool amidst a national opioid epidemic, patients and families can expect a comprehensive, patient-centered and science-based determination of their needs and strengths. Payors will receive an objective level of care recommendations to optimize clinical outcomes while utilizing resources efficiently. This partnership also provides large systems with the most clinically detailed data to evaluate, plan services, and improve quality. This collaboration introduces advanced technology to combat America’s addiction crisis,” said David R Gastfriend, MD, DFASAM, Chief Architect of the ASAM CONTINUUM.

ABOUT ASAM

ASAM, founded in 1954, is a professional medical society representing over 6,600 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction. For more information, visit www.ASAM.org.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

