Qualified Plan Advisors to expand operations in Texas

Leawood, Kan., Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualified Plan Advisors (QPA) announces expansion plans to open a new office in Houston to support the firm’s continuous growth and commitment to serve clients in the southern region. This development comes after the addition of two veteran advisors, Troy Dryer and Marco Melero, bolstering QPA’s sizable and established Texas presence. The expansion is scheduled to begin in December.

“We have a significant client base in Texas, specifically in the Houston area. Having a presence there will allow us to better serve their needs and support our expansion goals,” said Scott Colangelo, chief executive officer of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, the parent firm of QPA.

Identifying a new location to expand the QPA business footprint has been a long-term strategy for the firm. 

“We actually began our search in earnest in late summer,” Colangelo said. “When Hurricane Harvey impacted Houston, we took a pause and redirected our efforts toward Harvey Relief. We are excited to follow-up soon with an announcement of the address and location of the new building.” 

While finalizing the search for the new office space, QPA has been actively recruiting investment professionals to staff the firm’s Houston operations. “We are seeking experienced advisers as well as support staff to manage our Houston office and with our existing presence in Texas, will leverage established relationships to ensure we are retaining the company culture we’ve built,” said Nicole Hendrix, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Investment professionals interested in joining the firm are invited to contact Nicole at [email protected]

 

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors
Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric, team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management. The firm has several locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.

 

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., “Cambridge,” a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. “Prime Capital,” a Registered Investment Advisor. Prime Capital doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors, “QPA,” 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor | Overland Park, KS 66211 | p: 913.491.6226 | f: 913.491.3214 | primecap-ia.com | Cambridge and Prime Capital are not affiliated.

