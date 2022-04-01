Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Breaking News
CARLSBAD, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Our financial results for 2021 are highlighted by a 31% increase in revenue over 2020 in our diagnostics business, which includes increased unit sales and license revenue from our China partner who seeks to both expand distribution and advance the technology of our flagship FastPack rapid testing products. As previously reported, as of April 1, 2022, Qualigen will reassume worldwide distribution and marketing control over sales of FastPack, which we forecast will lead to even greater revenue and per-unit profitability for this important part of Qualigen’s diversified life sciences strategy. We will continue to focus on expanding the reach of our rapid, accurate testing products, while investing in new diagnostic technologies that can position Qualigen ahead of future global health crises like we saw with Covid,” commented Michael S. Poirier, Qualigen’s Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Poirier continued, “During the fourth quarter of 2021 and early first quarter of 2022, we also advanced our therapeutic pipeline through our acquisition of the license to QN-302, a genomic quadruplex (G4)-selective transcription inhibitor being developed as a potential treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), in addition to other tumors of high unmet clinical need. The G4 binding concept is derived from over 30 years in nucleic acid research, including that of G4s, which are higher order DNA and RNA structures formed by sequences containing quinine-rich repeats. Based on the strength of the technology underlying QN-302 and our belief that we can advance QN-302 more quickly into clinical trials than other products in our pipeline, QN-302 will lead our therapeutics program. We look forward to sharing more news on the program in the coming months.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenue of $5.65 million, an increase of approximately 31% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2020
  • Net product sales of approximately $5.02 million, an increase of approximately 18% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2020
  • Cash position at December 31, 2021 of $17.5 million

Total revenues for Fiscal 2021 were $5.65 million compared to $4.31 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $1.34 million, or 31%. This was primarily due to approximately $0.7 million in increased diagnostics product sales, as well the recognition of approximately $0.6 million in license revenue from the Yi Xin Technology Transfer Agreement.

Net product sales were primarily generated from sales of diagnostic tests. Net product sales for Fiscal 2021 were approximately $5.02 million, representing an increase of approximately 18% over the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. This improvement was primarily due to a recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit on product sales during Fiscal 2021 was approximately $0.7 million, an increase of approximately $0.1 million, or 9%, compared to the twelve months of the prior year, primarily due to increased unit sales of diagnostic product, which resulted in economies of scale.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $12.3 million, and research and development expenses were $11.7 million during Fiscal 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $17.5 million of cash.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-cleared FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for over 20 years. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The investigational compounds within Qualigen’s RAS-F family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company’s prospects and strategy for the development of therapeutic drug candidates. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully develop any drugs (including QN-302, QN-247 and RAS-F); that preclinical or clinical development of the Company’s drugs (including QN-302, QN-247 and RAS-F) will be completed on any projected timeline or will be successful; that any clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline, or at all; that any future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs will receive required regulatory approvals (or Fast Track designation or Orphan Drug status) or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company’s owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company’s currently owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company’s prospective therapeutic products (including QN-302, QN-247 and RAS-F); or that the Company will be able to maintain or expand market demand and/or market share for the Company’s diagnostic products. The Company’s stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company’s business can be found in the Company’s prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
JQA Partners, Inc.
917-8857378
jabraham@jqapartners.com


QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the Year Ended
December 31,		   For the Nine Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2021   2020  
REVENUES          
Net product sales   $ 5,021,721   $ 2,849,561  
License revenue     632,004      
Total revenues     5,653,725     2,849,561  
           
EXPENSES          
Cost of product sales     4,332,485     2,640,148  
General and administrative     11,724,964     7,105,337  
Research and development     11,716,718     3,316,099  
Sales and marketing     542,594     307,903  
Impairment loss on construction in progress         1,376,000  
Total expenses     28,316,761     14,745,487  
           
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (22,663,036 )   (11,895,926 )
           
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET          
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (4,723,187 )   8,310,100  
Gain on loan extinguishment         (451,345 )
Interest (income) expense, net     (42,693 )   48,039  
Other income, net     (5,446 )   (256,354 )
Total other (income) expense, net     (4,771,326 )   7,650,440  
           
LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     (17,891,710 )   (19,546,366 )
           
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     5,427      
           
NET LOSS   $ (17,897,137 ) $ (19,546,366 )
           
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted   $ (0.61 ) $ (1.12 )
Weighted—average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted     29,334,865     17,431,714  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   December 31,  
  2021   2020  
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $ 17,538,272   $ 23,976,570  
Accounts receivable, net   822,351     615,757  
Inventory, net   1,055,878     953,458  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,379,896     2,678,894  
Total current assets   20,796,397     28,224,679  
Right-of-use assets   1,645,568     430,795  
Property and equipment, net   203,920     247,323  
Equipment held for lease, net   296     17,947  
Intangible assets, net   171,190     187,694  
Other assets   18,334     18,334  
Total Assets $ 22,835,705   $ 29,126,772  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $ 886,224   $ 500,768  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,793,901     746,738  
Notes payable, current portion       131,766  
Deferred revenue, current portion   135,063     486,031  
Operating lease liability, current portion   134,091     254,739  
Warrant liabilities   1,686,200     8,310,100  
Total current liabilities   4,635,479     10,430,142  
Notes payable, net of current portion       6,973  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion   1,542,564     236,826  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   92,928     158,271  
Total liabilities   6,270,970     10,832,212  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)        
Stockholders’ equity        
Series Alpha convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,000 shares authorized; 0 and 180 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020       1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 225,000,000 shares authorized; 35,290,178 and 27,296,061 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   35,290     27,296  
Additional paid-in capital   101,274,073     85,114,755  
Accumulated deficit   (84,744,629 )   (66,847,492 )
Total stockholders’ equity   16,564,734     18,294,560  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 22,835,705   $ 29,126,772  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

The following table presents certain comparative transition period financial information for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

    For the Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2021		     For the Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2020 (unaudited)		  
Revenues   $ 5,653,725     $ 4,306,316  
Gross profit on product sales   $ 689,236     $ 629,517  
Net loss before income taxes   $ (17,891,710 )   $ (20,419,561 )
Net loss   $ (17,897,137 )   $ (20,421,979 )
Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted   $ (0.61 )   $ (1.17 )
Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share     29,334,865       17,431,714  

