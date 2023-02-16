Enables Salesforce users to more quickly run quality tests for business applications leading to faster go-to-market times

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Katalon, the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive quality management platform, is enabling the development of a software test automation accelerator for Salesforce business applications, including SalesCloud and ServiceCloud. Launched in collaboration with Deloitte Canada, the new accelerator offers pre-built test script libraries for many of the most common Salesforce business processes, reducing Salesforce test automation adoption times by more than 50% and significantly reducing the effort to maintain Salesforce automated tests.

The Katalon Platform enables teams of any size to easily and efficiently test, launch, and optimize apps, products, and software. With a single platform to address all steps in the continuous testing lifecycle, developers and testers gain an improved experience to maximize their talent and efforts, enabling businesses to get their products to market faster.

“Salesforce customers will now find it easier than ever to ensure the quality of their Salesforce platform by implementing the Katalon and the Deloitte accelerator, resulting in a faster time to production and a lower total cost of ownership,” said Katalon VP of Partnerships Matthew Sandberg.

“Katalon’s robust omni-channel test automation capabilities will help our clients to focus on value of quality, where elevating quality engineering functions to enable agility and efficiency is critical,” said Deloitte National Director, Quality Engineering Offering Leader Jason Lee. “With Katalon, we can now provide a specialized accelerator for Salesforce automated testing that will be a catalyst to provide customers and their businesses with exceptional digital experiences.”

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team’s architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.



