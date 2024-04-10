New 3D LiDAR Solutions Deliver Situational Awareness for Security and Smart Spaces Applications

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanergy, a leading provider of 3D LiDAR technology for physical security and business intelligence applications, is showcasing two new additions to its portfolio of 3D LiDAR solutions here at ISC West 2024 in booth 32057. The new Q-Track HD and Q-Track Dome 3D LiDAR sensors join Quanergy’s highly touted Q-Track LR (Long Range) offering to comprise the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of high-performance 3D LiDAR solutions available. Quanergy Q-Track detection, classification and tracking is proven to deliver 20X the accuracy of legacy technologies at less than half the cost.

“Quanergy 3D LiDAR solutions are rapidly being adopted to solve longstanding challenges in the physical security and smart spaces markets due to their ability to effectively increase overall security and virtually eliminate costly false alarms,” said Enzo Signore, CEO, Quanergy Solutions. “The newly expanded Q-Track portfolio allows airports, enterprises and critical infrastructures to track people and vehicles across every zone of protection from the perimeter to close interior locations, dramatically increasing their security and operational efficiency.”

Quanergy is featuring the following 3D LiDAR solutions at ISC West 2024:

The new Q-Track HD provides optimal 3D LiDAR detection, tracking and classification performance for challenging environments such as crowded airports, large malls and stores, industrial and manufacturing facilities, and education and corporate campuses. With a 360° horizontal field of view and very wide vertical field of view, a meshed network of Q-Track HD sensors can accurately track over 1000 people simultaneously, even as they move around obstructions such as line queues, columns, shelves, desks, and more.

Also debuting at ISC West, Q-Track Dome is designed to track and classify people in even smaller and more complex environments within office buildings, corridors, mantraps, transportation terminals, and various other queues applications. With a 90° vertical field of view, Q-Track Dome is optimized for dense areas, offering unmatched performance and reliability for object tracking and classification, and crowd intelligence gathering applications.

The field proven Quanergy Q-Track LR sensor is currently deployed at over 100 customer sites globally, including many of the largest datacenters, airports, energy substations and water plants. Q-Track LR detects, classifies and tracks people and vehicles at long distances with a single sensor covering an area equivalent to three football fields. Q-Track LR provides a highly accurate and cost-effective, proactive solution for perimeter intrusion detection (PID) applications.

This unique new combination of Quanergy 3D LiDAR sensors operate seamlessly together when integrated into a single networked system, allowing organizations to track people, vehicles and objects across every zone of protection from the perimeter to close interior locations. For example, at airports, Quanergy Q-Track can track passengers from curb arrival to gate departure, effectively helping increase passenger flow/throughput to help ensure a better traveler experience while improving operational and strategic initiatives in real-time and for future planning.

At datacenters Quanergy Q-Track can alert security of a potential breach at the perimeter of a property, and track all movements within a facility’s corridors, server rooms and racks. Q-Track can be deployed in virtually any configuration, minimizing the number of optical sensors required at datacenters while maximizing coverage.

Quanergy Q-Track HD, Q-Track Dome and Q-Track LR leverage the same rich ecosystem of 40+ integrations with leading technology partners such as Milestone XProtect, Genetec Security Center, Hanwha Wave, Network Optix, Surveill by Edge 360, Mirasys, Flir Latitude, Salient, Digifort, and Advancis, plus a wide range of PTZ cameras from various manufacturers.

For more information about Quanergy’s Q-Track HD and Q-Track Dome, please visit www.quanergy.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT

Emily Milne

LRG Marketing Communications

(845) 358-1801

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f34c46d7-e47d-45e4-93b2-e77833f9a43f