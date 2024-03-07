Margin Expansion on a Consolidated Basis

Repaid $5 Million in Bank Debt

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong

Cautiously Optimistic on Second Half of 2024

Positive Long-Term View on Residential Housing Market Remains Intact

HOUSTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2024.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended January 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net Sales $239.2 $261.9 Gross Margin $51.4 $51.8 Gross Margin % 21.5% 19.8% Net Income $6.2 $1.9 Diluted EPS $0.19 $0.06 Adjusted Net Income $5.8 $6.1 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.18 Adjusted EBITDA $19.3 $20.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 8.1% 7.8% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.9 $3.1 Free Cash Flow ($5.7) ($4.4)

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We were able to realize margin expansion on a consolidated basis for the first quarter of 2024 despite market volume softness related to normal seasonality combined with ongoing macroeconomic challenges, and some pricing pressure. Our focus on generating cash and managing working capital enabled us to pay down our bank debt by $5 million during the quarter, which is encouraging considering we have historically been a net borrower during the first quarter of our fiscal year due to the seasonality of our business. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we continue to be positioned well to explore and evaluate both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

First Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $239.2 million during the three months ended January 31, 2024, which represents a decrease of 8.7% compared to $261.9 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was largely attributable to softer market demand and lower pricing in North America. Quanex reported a 3.3% decline in net sales for the first quarter of 2024 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported a decline of 21.1% in net sales for the first quarter. Excluding foreign exchange impact, the Company realized a decrease in net sales of 8.4% for the first quarter in its European Fenestration segment. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was mostly attributable to a decline in raw material costs, a decrease in stock-based compensation expense and lower interest expense.

Balance Sheet Update

As of January 31, 2024, Quanex had total debt of $65.2 million ($13.5 million excluding real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP) and the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at 0.1x (Net Debt free excluding these real-estate leases). As of January 31, 2024, Quanex’s LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $158.4 million and LTM Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, was $86.8 million. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Outlook

Mr. Wilson commented, “As mentioned on our December call, we entered this year with a somewhat cautious outlook for the first half due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, but we remain optimistic that demand for our products will improve in the second half as consumer confidence is restored over time. Based on conversations with our customers, recent demand trends, and the latest macro data, we are now comfortable providing guidance for fiscal 2024. Overall, on a consolidated basis, we estimate we will generate net sales of approximately $1.1 billion, which we expect will yield approximately $145 million to $150 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2024. While the near-term outlook for our business remains somewhat cautious, our long-term view has not changed, and we believe the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 239,155 $ 261,916 Cost of sales 187,723 210,149 Selling, general and administrative 32,363 36,744 Depreciation and amortization 11,152 10,620 Operating income 7,917 4,403 Interest expense (1,068 ) (2,259 ) Other, net 1,042 218 Income before income taxes 7,891 2,362 Income tax expense (1,642 ) (453 ) Net income $ 6,249 $ 1,909 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.19 $ 0.06 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,825 32,951 Diluted 33,043 33,137 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,422 $ 58,474 Accounts receivable, net 80,063 97,311 Inventories 107,478 97,959 Income taxes receivable 7,642 8,298 Prepaid and other current assets 13,390 11,558 Total current assets 252,995 273,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 253,681 250,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,370 46,620 Goodwill 185,439 182,956 Intangible assets, net 72,008 74,115 Other assets 2,927 3,188 Total assets $ 813,420 $ 831,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,106 $ 74,371 Accrued liabilities 46,478 50,319 Income taxes payable – 384 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,500 2,365 Current operating lease liabilities 7,370 7,224 Total current liabilities 111,454 134,663 Long-term debt 61,594 66,435 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 40,084 40,361 Deferred income taxes 30,737 29,133 Other liabilities 14,522 14,997 Total liabilities 258,391 285,589 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 371 372 Additional paid-in-capital 248,715 251,576 Retained earnings 412,922 409,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,060 ) (38,141 ) Treasury stock at cost (74,919 ) (77,571 ) Total stockholders’ equity 555,029 545,554 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 813,420 $ 831,143

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 6,249 $ 1,909 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,152 10,620 Stock-based compensation 583 679 Deferred income tax 1,136 179 Other, net 1,790 1,509 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 18,147 20,502 (Increase) decrease in inventory (8,756 ) 645 Increase in other current assets (1,680 ) (1,431 ) Decrease in accounts payable (19,044 ) (21,379 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (7,181 ) (12,686 ) Increase in income taxes payable 264 536 Increase in deferred pension benefits – 7 Increase in other long-term liabilities 852 1,461 Other, net 342 584 Cash provided by operating activities 3,854 3,135 Investing activities: Business acquisition – (92,000 ) Capital expenditures (9,580 ) (7,582 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 31 98 Cash used for investing activities (9,549 ) (99,484 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities – 102,000 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (5,000 ) (15,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (679 ) (579 ) Common stock dividends paid (2,645 ) (2,661 ) Issuance of common stock 400 99 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,193 ) (545 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (9,117 ) 83,314 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 760 997 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,052 ) (12,038 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,474 55,093 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,422 $ 43,055

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $3,854 $3,135 Capital expenditures (9,580) (7,582) Free Cash Flow ($5,726) ($4,447) The following table reconciles the Company’s Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of January 31, 2024 2023 Revolving credit facility $10,000 $100,000 Finance lease obligations(1) 55,211 55,122 Total debt(2) 65,211 155,122 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 44,422 43,055 Net Debt $20,789 $112,067 (1) Includes $51.7 million and $53.2 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 6,249 $ 27,382 $ 31,698 $ 21,512 $ 86,841 Income tax expense 1,642 4,442 4,099 5,551 15,734 Other, net (1,042 ) 6,110 (402 ) 29 4,695 Interest expense 1,068 1,565 2,068 2,244 6,945 Depreciation and amortization 11,152 11,194 10,596 10,456 43,398 EBITDA 19,069 50,693 48,059 39,792 157,613 Cost of sales(1) – (35 ) – 48 13 Selling, general and administrative(1),(2) 205 109 395 63 772 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,274 $ 50,767 $ 48,454 $ 39,903 $ 158,398 (1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (2) Transaction and advisory fees.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2023 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income as reported $ 6,249 $ 0.19 $ 1,909 $ 0.06 Net income reconciling items from below (435 ) $ (0.01 ) 4,154 $ 0.12 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 5,814 $ 0.18 $ 6,063 $ 0.18 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2023 Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 6,249 $ 1,909 Income tax expense 1,642 453 Other, net (1,042 ) (218 ) Interest expense 1,068 2,259 Depreciation and amortization 11,152 10,620 EBITDA 19,069 15,023 EBITDA reconciling items from below 205 5,448 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,274 $ 20,471 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2023 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 239,155 $ – $ 261,916 $ – Cost of sales 187,723 – 210,149 – Selling, general and administrative 32,363 (205 ) (1 ) 36,744 (5,448 ) (1 ) EBITDA 19,069 205 15,023 5,448 Depreciation and amortization 11,152 – 10,620 – Operating income 7,917 205 4,403 5,448 Interest expense (1,068 ) – (2,259 ) – Other, net 1,042 (755 ) (2 ) 218 (42 ) (2 ) Income before income taxes 7,891 (550 ) 2,362 5,406 Income tax expense (1,642 ) 115 (3 ) (453 ) (1,252 ) (3 ) Net income $ 6,249 $ (435 ) $ 1,909 $ 4,154 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.06 (1) Transaction and advisory fees. (2) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains). (3) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended January 31, 2024 Net sales $ 147,995 $ 49,437 $ 43,137 $ (1,414 ) $ 239,155 Cost of sales 118,368 31,703 38,743 (1,091 ) 187,723 Gross Margin 29,627 17,734 4,394 (323 ) 51,432 Gross Margin % 20.0 % 35.9 % 10.2 % 21.5 % Selling, general and administrative(1) 15,910 7,745 5,126 3,582 32,363 Depreciation and amortization 5,475 2,558 3,065 54 11,152 Operating income (loss) 8,242 7,431 (3,797 ) (3,959 ) 7,917 Depreciation and amortization 5,475 2,558 3,065 54 11,152 EBITDA 13,717 9,989 (732 ) (3,905 ) 19,069 Transaction and advisory fees – – – 205 205 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,717 $ 9,989 $ (732 ) $ (3,700 ) $ 19,274 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.3 % 20.2 % -1.7 % 8.1 % Three months ended January 31, 2023 Net sales $ 152,980 $ 54,952 $ 54,674 $ (690 ) $ 261,916 Cost of sales 124,717 37,703 48,056 (327 ) 210,149 Gross Margin 28,263 17,249 6,618 (363 ) 51,767 Gross Margin % 18.5 % 31.4 % 12.1 % 19.8 % Selling, general and administrative(1) 13,295 7,505 4,873 11,071 36,744 Depreciation and amortization 5,245 2,348 2,934 93 10,620 Operating income (loss) 9,723 7,396 (1,189 ) (11,527 ) 4,403 Depreciation and amortization 5,245 2,348 2,934 93 10,620 EBITDA 14,968 9,744 1,745 (11,434 ) 15,023 Transaction and advisory fees – – – 5,448 5,448 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,968 $ 9,744 $ 1,745 $ (5,986 ) $ 20,471 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.8 % 17.7 % 3.2 % 7.8 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $2.6 million and $4.8 million as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively.