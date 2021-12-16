Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Record Revenue Growth & Earnings in FY21

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Continue to Improve and Remain Strong

Board Authorizes New $75 Million Share Repurchase Program

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board) has authorized a new $75 million share repurchase program to return capital to shareholders.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION Q4 2021 Earnings Release Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $291.8 $255.4 $1,072.1 $851.6 Gross Margin $65.0 $66.2 $240.6 $192.8 Gross Margin % 22.3% 25.9% 22.4% 22.6% Net Income $20.9 $22.2 $57.0 $38.5 Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.68 $1.70 $1.17 Adjusted Net Income $20.8 $22.0 $58.6 $40.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.67 $1.75 $1.24 Adjusted EBITDA $37.3 $39.4 $126.8 $104.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.8% 15.4% 11.8% 12.3% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $31.2 $53.2 $78.6 $100.8 Free Cash Flow $23.2 $48.2 $54.6 $75.1

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Demand for the products we manufacture remained strong throughout our fiscal year and that continues today. Despite challenges related to the supply chain and inflation, we reported record revenue growth and record earnings for the year.

“Our liquidity position has improved meaningfully over the past year, and our balance sheet is strong. We were able to pay down $65 million of bank debt in fiscal 2021, and we are very close to being net debt free. We are focused on closing the valuation gap that currently exists between us and our peers. As such, the Board has authorized a new $75 million share repurchase program, which reflects our strong balance sheet, commitment to returning capital to shareholders and overall confidence in the ability of the Company to continue to grow and create value for shareholders over time.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales growth of 14.2% and 25.9% during the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2021, respectively. The increases were mostly due to improved demand across all product lines and operating segments combined with higher prices primarily related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. More specifically, for the fourth quarter and full year, the Company posted net sales growth of 10.1% and 19.6%, respectively, in its North American Fenestration segment, 15.9% and 17.1%, respectively, in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 17.6% and 45.6%, respectively, in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. As a reminder, both of the Company’s manufacturing facilities in the U.K. were shut down in late March of 2020 and did not resume operations until mid-to-late May last year. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The decrease in earnings for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was driven by inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges. The increase in earnings for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 was largely due to higher volumes, improved operating leverage and better pricing. This increase was somewhat offset by higher raw material costs and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2021, Quanex had total debt of $53.5 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.1x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $322.6 million as of October 31, 2021, consisting of $40.1 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018, which is now complete. Repurchases under this program were made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 247,003 shares of common stock for approximately $5.4 million at an average price of $22.03 per share during the three months ended October 31, 2021.

Quanex’s Board recently authorized a new $75 million share repurchase program. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors.

Outlook

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Demand remains strong, but ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to create day-to-day operational challenges and ultimately reduce our visibility in the near-term. Based on current fundamentals, trends, and recent conversations with our customers, we are taking a measured approach to 2022 guidance. As such, we believe it would be premature to give guidance at this time. However, we feel confident in our ability to realize margin expansion on a consolidated basis in fiscal 2022, second half weighted, and we remain cautiously optimistic for the year. We intend to re-visit guidance when we report earnings for the first quarter of 2022.”

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 291,768 $ 255,405 $ 1,072,149 $ 851,573 Cost of sales 226,818 189,164 831,541 658,750 Selling, general and administrative 27,668 26,889 115,967 89,707 Restructuring charges – 145 39 622 Depreciation and amortization 10,189 11,378 42,732 47,229 Operating income 27,093 27,829 81,870 55,265 Interest expense (542 ) (935 ) (2,530 ) (5,245 ) Other, net 109 164 754 280 Income before income taxes 26,660 27,058 80,094 50,300 Income tax expense (5,762 ) (4,906 ) (23,114 ) (11,804 ) Net income $ 20,898 $ 22,152 $ 56,980 $ 38,496 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 1.72 $ 1.18 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 1.70 $ 1.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,191 32,608 33,193 32,689 Diluted 33,454 32,811 33,495 32,821 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,061 $ 51,621 Accounts receivable, net 108,309 88,287 Inventories, net 92,529 61,181 Prepaid and other current assets 8,148 6,217 Total current assets 249,047 207,306 Property, plant and equipment, net 178,630 184,104 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,708 51,824 Goodwill 149,205 146,154 Intangible assets, net 82,410 93,068 Other assets 5,323 9,129 Total assets $ 717,323 $ 691,585 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,765 $ 77,335 Accrued liabilities 56,156 38,289 Income taxes payable 6,038 6,465 Current maturities of long-term debt 846 692 Current operating lease liabilities 8,196 7,459 Total current liabilities 158,001 130,240 Long-term debt 52,094 116,728 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 45,367 44,873 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 4,737 10,923 Deferred income taxes 21,965 19,116 Liabilities for uncertain tax positions 1,388 522 Other liabilities 13,989 13,424 Total liabilities 297,541 335,826 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 373 Additional paid-in-capital 254,162 253,458 Retained earnings 259,718 213,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,770 ) (33,024 ) Treasury stock at cost (72,701 ) (78,565 ) Total stockholders’ equity 419,782 355,759 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 717,323 $ 691,585

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 56,980 $ 38,496 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,732 47,229 Loss on the disposition of capital assets 3,039 – Stock-based compensation 1,970 879 Deferred income tax 1,785 (189 ) Other, net 2,126 1,689 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (19,017 ) (5,766 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory (31,382 ) 6,119 (Increase) decrease in other current assets (1,817 ) 2,896 Increase in accounts payable 7,097 15,922 Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 16,212 (3,156 ) (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (378 ) 237 Decrease in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (708 ) (2,775 ) Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 477 (236 ) Other, net (528 ) (549 ) Cash provided by operating activities 78,588 100,796 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (24,008 ) (25,726 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 5,300 502 Cash used for investing activities (18,708 ) (25,224 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities – 114,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (65,000 ) (154,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (680 ) (1,027 ) Common stock dividends paid (10,779 ) (10,534 ) Issuance of common stock 16,272 3,626 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (492 ) (454 ) Purchase of treasury stock (11,182 ) (7,233 ) Cash used for financing activities (71,861 ) (55,122 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 421 303 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,560 ) 20,753 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,621 30,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 40,061 $ 51,621

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $31,153 $53,235 $78,588 $100,796 Capital expenditures (8,002) (5,053) (24,008) (25,726) Free Cash Flow $23,151 $48,182 $54,580 $75,070 The following table reconciles the Company’s Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of October 31, 2021 2020 Revolving Credit Facility $38,000 $103,000 Finance Lease Obligations 15,537 15,321 Total Debt (1) 53,537 118,321 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 40,061 51,621 Net Debt $13,476 $66,700 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net income as reported $ 20,898 $ 0.62 $ 22,152 $ 0.68 $ 56,980 $ 1.70 $ 38,496 $ 1.17 Net Income reconciling items from below (51) – (168) (0.01) 1,609 0.05 2,218 0.07 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 20,847 $ 0.62 $ 21,984 $ 0.67 $ 58,589 $ 1.75 $ 40,714 $ 1.24 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 Twleve Months Ended October 31, 2020 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 20,898 $ 22,152 $ 56,980 $ 38,496 Income tax expense 5,762 4,906 23,114 11,804 Other, net (109) (164) (754) (280) Interest expense 542 935 2,530 5,245 Depreciation and amortization 10,189 11,378 42,732 47,229 EBITDA 37,282 39,207 124,602 102,494 EBITDA reconciling items from below – 145 2,160 2,020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,282 $ 39,352 $ 126,762 $ 104,514 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 Twleve Months Ended October 31, 2020 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 291,768 $ – $ 255,405 $ – $ 1,072,149 $ – $ 851,573 $ – Cost of sales 226,818 – 189,164 – 831,541 (307) (1) 658,750 – Selling, general and administrative 27,668 – 26,889 – 115,967 (1,814) (2) 89,707 (1,398) (2) Restructuring charges – – 145 (145) (3) 39 (39) (3) 622 (622) (3) EBITDA 37,282 – 39,207 145 124,602 2,160 102,494 2,020 Depreciation and amortization 10,189 – 11,378 – 42,732 – 47,229 (968) (4) Operating income 27,093 – 27,829 145 81,870 2,160 55,265 2,988 Interest expense (542) – (935) – (2,530) – (5,245) – Other, net 109 (63) (5) 164 (333) (5) 754 98 (5) 280 57 (5) Income before income taxes 26,660 (63) 27,058 (188) 80,094 2,258 50,300 3,045 Income tax expense (5,762) 12 (6) (4,906) 20 (6) (23,114) (649) (6) (11,804) (827) (6) Net income $ 20,898 $ (51) $ 22,152 $ (168) $ 56,980 $ 1,609 $ 38,496 $ 2,218 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 1.70 $ 1.17 (1) Loss on damage to a plant caused by flooding of $0.3 million for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021. (2) Loss on a sale of a plant of $1.8 million in the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and executive severance charges of $1.3 million in the twelve months ended October 31, 2020. (3) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (4) Accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant. (5) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses. (6) Impact on a with and without basis.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended October 31, 2021 Net sales $ 156,255 $ 69,737 $ 66,583 $ (807 ) $ 291,768 Cost of sales 122,078 49,402 55,718 (380 ) 226,818 Gross Margin 34,177 20,335 10,865 (427 ) 64,950 Gross Margin % 21.9 % 29.2 % 16.3 % 22.3 % Selling, general and administrative 14,015 8,335 5,456 (138 ) 27,668 Depreciation and amortization 4,202 2,602 3,298 87 10,189 Operating income (loss) 15,960 9,398 2,111 (376 ) 27,093 Depreciation and amortization 4,202 2,602 3,298 87 10,189 EBITDA 20,162 12,000 5,409 (289 ) 37,282 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,162 $ 12,000 $ 5,409 $ (289 ) $ 37,282 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.9 % 17.2 % 8.1 % 12.8 % Three months ended October 31, 2020 Net sales $ 141,983 $ 56,823 $ 57,465 $ (866 ) $ 255,405 Cost of sales 105,323 36,725 47,546 (430 ) 189,164 Gross Margin 36,660 20,098 9,919 (436 ) 66,241 Gross Margin % 25.8 % 35.4 % 17.3 % 25.9 % Selling, general and administrative 12,883 6,739 5,270 1,997 26,889 Restructuring charges 67 – 78 – 145 Depreciation and amortization 5,243 2,423 3,593 119 11,378 Operating income (loss) 18,467 10,936 978 (2,552 ) 27,829 Depreciation and amortization 5,243 2,423 3,593 119 11,378 EBITDA 23,710 13,359 4,571 (2,433 ) 39,207 Restructuring charges 67 – 78 – 145 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,777 $ 13,359 $ 4,649 $ (2,433 ) $ 39,352 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.7 % 23.5 % 8.1 % 15.4 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 Net sales $ 578,332 $ 251,599 $ 246,075 $ (3,857 ) $ 1,072,149 Cost of sales 450,356 172,033 211,088 (1,936 ) 831,541 Gross Margin 127,976 79,566 34,987 (1,921 ) 240,608 Gross Margin % 22.1 % 31.6 % 14.2 % 22.4 % Selling, general and administrative 52,959 29,894 20,828 12,286 115,967 Restructuring charges 39 – – – 39 Depreciation and amortization 18,730 10,373 13,263 366 42,732 Operating income (loss) 56,248 39,299 896 (14,573 ) 81,870 Depreciation and amortization 18,730 10,373 13,263 366 42,732 EBITDA 74,978 49,672 14,159 (14,207 ) 124,602 Loss on the damage of a plant – 307 – – 307 Loss on sale of plant 375 – – 1,439 1,814 Restructuring charges 39 – – – 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,392 $ 49,979 $ 14,159 $ (12,768 ) $ 126,762 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.0 % 19.9 % 5.8 % 11.8 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2020 Net sales $ 483,415 $ 161,054 $ 210,099 $ (2,995 ) $ 851,573 Cost of sales 371,811 108,781 179,804 (1,646 ) 658,750 Gross Margin 111,604 52,273 30,295 (1,349 ) 192,823 Gross Margin % 23.1 % 32.5 % 14.4 % 22.6 % Selling, general and administrative 47,845 22,729 18,738 395 89,707 Restructuring charges 295 – 327 – 622 Depreciation and amortization 23,555 9,468 13,732 474 47,229 Operating income (loss) 39,909 20,076 (2,502 ) (2,218 ) 55,265 Depreciation and amortization 23,555 9,468 13,732 474 47,229 EBITDA 63,464 29,544 11,230 (1,744 ) 102,494 Transaction and advisory fees – – – 55 55 Executive severance charges – – – 1,343 1,343 Restructuring charges 295 – 327 – 622 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,759 $ 29,544 $ 11,557 $ (346 ) $ 104,514 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.2 % 18.3 % 5.5 % 12.3 %