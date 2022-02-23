Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Quanex Building Products Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on February 22, 2022.  In addition, Quanex announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable March 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. 

The stockholders approved each of the following proposals:

  • Election of Directors – Susan F. Davis, William C. Griffiths, Bradley E. Hughes, Jason D. Lippert, Donald R. Maier, Meredith W. Mendes, Curtis M. Stevens, William E. Waltz Jr. and George L. Wilson were all elected to serve as directors on the Board until the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders in 2023
  • Advisory Vote Approving Named Executive Officer Compensation – the stockholders approved the Company’s executive officer compensation structure 
  • Ratification of Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Independent Public Accountants – Grant Thornton LLP was ratified as Quanex’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022

With respect to the first-time election of Bradley E. Hughes to the Board, George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have Brad join our Board as a member of the Audit and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees.  Brad’s leadership skills, finance and accounting expertise, manufacturing and operations experience, and strategic vision will prove beneficial to our Board and will serve our shareholders well.  We look forward to Brad’s contributions.”

Bill Griffiths, Chairman of the Board, further stated, “Brad’s strong leadership skills were apparent during his tenure at Cooper Tire, and his well-rounded knowledge base will most certainly add value to the Board and will help increase shareholder value over time.” 

Mr. Hughes served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (“Cooper”) from 2016 until it was sold in 2021. Prior to that time, he served in various positions of increasing responsibility with Cooper after joining the company in 2009.  Mr. Hughes earned a Bachelor of Science from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

CONTACT: Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.