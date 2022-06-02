Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance

Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Record Revenue and Earnings in 2Q22 
Strong Revenue Growth Continues Across All Operating Segments 
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain Strong

HOUSTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2022.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION                
Q2 2022 Earnings Release                  
      Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)     2022   2021   2022   2021
Net Sales     $322.9   $270.4   $589.9   $500.5
Gross Margin     $73.2   $61.9   $128.4   $115.6
Gross Margin %     22.7%   22.9%   21.8%   23.1%
Net Income     $26.5   $14.6   $37.8   $22.4
Diluted EPS     $0.80   $0.43   $1.13   $0.67
                   
Adjusted Net Income     $26.5   $14.6   $37.8   $23.6
Adjusted Diluted EPS     $0.80   $0.43   $1.14   $0.70
Adjusted EBITDA     $45.2   $32.2   $69.6   $56.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.0%   11.9%   11.8%   11.3%
                   
Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities     $19.8   $32.4   ($1.9)   $29.0
Free Cash Flow     $13.4   $27.8   ($15.7)   $19.2

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We reported a record quarter despite ongoing challenges related to inflation and the supply chain. Demand for our products was better than expected during the second quarter, and we started to see the benefit of our pass-through pricing strategy, which drove revenue growth and improved profitability. Inflationary pressures are ongoing, but we still expect further margin expansion in the second half of our fiscal year.     

“Managing working capital continues to be a challenge in this inflationary environment as the value of our inventory continues to increase, but overall, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We will be focused on generating cash, paying down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock in the second half of this year.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary   

The Company reported net sales of $322.9 million during the three months ended April 30, 2022, which represents growth of 19.4% compared to $270.4 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was largely attributable to higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. More specifically, Quanex realized net sales growth of 21.7% in its North American Fenestration segment, 14.7% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 13.0% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months ended April 30, 2022 was mostly due to increased pricing related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation, higher volumes, and a decrease in SG&A expense, mainly due to lower stock-based compensation.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $77.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.3x.   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $296.5 million as of April 30, 2022, consisting of $38.9 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 75,000 shares of common stock for approximately $1.6 million at an average price of $20.92 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2022. As of April 30, 2022, approximately $73.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson stated, “We are increasing guidance for fiscal 2022 based on our strong second quarter results combined with the successful implementation of our pass-through pricing strategy and ongoing conversations with our customers. We are very cognizant of the current macro related uncertainties, but we continue to believe that the underlying fundamentals for residential housing are positive and demand for our products remains healthy. For the second half of our fiscal year, we now expect low double-digit revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment and mid-single digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $150 million to $155 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT).   To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 7942145, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through June 10, 2022. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 7942145.  

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.   For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage.   In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations.   Actual results or events may differ materially from this release.   For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,  
      2022       2021       2022       2021    
                   
Net sales   $ 322,893     $ 270,357     $ 589,933     $ 500,504    
Cost of sales     249,651       208,460       461,485       384,857    
Selling, general and administrative     28,129       29,672       58,952       60,533    
Restructuring charges                       39    
Depreciation and amortization     10,563       10,845       20,820       21,860    
Operating income     34,550       21,380       48,676       33,215    
Interest expense     (602 )     (640 )     (1,125 )     (1,391 )  
Other, net     453       265       507       457    
Income before income taxes     34,401       21,005       48,058       32,281    
Income tax expense     (7,879 )     (6,454 )     (10,297 )     (9,878 )  
Net income   $ 26,522     $ 14,551     $ 37,761     $ 22,403    
                   
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.44     $ 1.14     $ 0.68    
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.80     $ 0.43     $ 1.13     $ 0.67    
                   
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic     33,157       33,355       33,140       33,110    
Diluted     33,291       33,637       33,292       33,444    
                   
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16    
                   

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    April 30, 2022   October 31, 2021  
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 38,900     $ 40,061    
Accounts receivable, net     118,195       108,309    
Inventories, net     130,383       92,529    
Prepaid and other current assets     11,442       8,148    
Total current assets     298,920       249,047    
Property, plant and equipment, net     170,307       178,630    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     48,582       52,708    
Goodwill     143,268       149,205    
Intangible assets, net     73,581       82,410    
Other assets     5,832       5,323    
Total assets   $ 740,490     $ 717,323    
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   $ 88,956     $ 86,765    
Accrued liabilities     40,740       56,156    
Income taxes payable     7,851       6,038    
Current maturities of long-term debt     812       846    
Current operating lease liabilities     8,229       8,196    
Total current liabilities     146,588       158,001    
Long-term debt     75,714       52,094    
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     41,369       45,367    
Deferred pension and postretirement benefits     4,578       4,737    
Deferred income taxes     21,522       21,965    
Other liabilities     14,545       15,377    
Total liabilities     304,316       297,541    
Stockholders’ equity:          
Common stock     373       373    
Additional paid-in-capital     250,756       254,162    
Retained earnings     292,221       259,718    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (36,197 )     (21,770 )  
Treasury stock at cost     (70,979 )     (72,701 )  
Total stockholders’ equity     436,174       419,782    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 740,490     $ 717,323    
           

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended April 30,  
    2022       2021    
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 37,761     $ 22,403    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used for) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   20,820       21,860    
Stock-based compensation   1,124       970    
Deferred income tax   583       2,339    
Other, net   1,534       5,049    
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Increase in accounts receivable   (13,008 )     (6,726 )  
Increase in inventory   (39,771 )     (18,265 )  
Increase in other current assets   (3,541 )     (2,013 )  
Increase in accounts payable   7,381       5,584    
(Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities   (15,984 )     994    
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable   1,679       (4,071 )  
Decrease in deferred pension and postretirement benefits   (159 )     (104 )  
Increase in other long-term liabilities   443       642    
Other, net   (743 )     298    
Cash (used for) provided by operating activities   (1,881 )     28,960    
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures   (13,785 )     (9,799 )  
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets   36       1,665    
Cash used for investing activities   (13,749 )     (8,134 )  
Financing activities:        
Borrowings under credit facilities   70,500          
Repayments of credit facility borrowings   (45,500 )     (30,000 )  
Repayments of other long-term debt   (432 )     (605 )  
Common stock dividends paid   (5,258 )     (5,330 )  
Issuance of common stock   173       16,123    
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock   (1,412 )     (492 )  
Purchase of treasury stock   (1,569 )     (3,968 )  
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities   16,502       (24,272 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (2,033 )     1,083    
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (1,161 )     (2,363 )  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   40,061       51,621    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,900     $ 49,258    
         

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures.  
                     
      Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,  
      2022   2021   2022   2021  
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities     19,770   32,355   ($1,881)   $28,960  
Capital expenditures     (6,415)   (4,553)   (13,785)   (9,799)  
Free Cash Flow     $13,355   $27,802   ($15,666)   $19,161  
                     
                     
The following table reconciles the Company’s Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.          
                     
      As of April 30,      
      2022   2021          
Revolving credit facility     $63,000   $73,000          
Finance lease obligations     13,971   15,689          
Total debt(1)     76,971   88,689          
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     38,900   49,258          
Net Debt     $38,071   $39,431          
                     
(1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.                    

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                                     
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS   April 30, 2022   April 30, 2021   April 30, 2022   April 30, 2021    
    Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		    
Net income as reported   $ 26,522   $ 0.80   $ 14,551   $ 0.43   $ 37,761   $ 1.13   $ 22,403   $ 0.67    
Net Income reconciling items from below   1   $ –   3   $ –   34   $ 0.01   1,174   $ 0.03    
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 26,523   $ 0.80   $ 14,554   $ 0.43   $ 37,795   $ 1.14   $ 23,577   $ 0.70    
                                     
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended April 30, 2022   Three Months Ended April 30, 2021   Six Months Ended April 30, 2022   Six Months Ended April 30, 2021    
    Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation        
Net income as reported   $ 26,522       $ 14,551       $ 37,761       $ 22,403        
Income tax expense   7,879       6,454       10,297       9,878        
Other, net   (453)       (265)       (507)       (457)        
Interest expense   602       640       1,125       1,391        
Depreciation and amortization   10,563       10,845       20,820       21,860        
EBITDA   45,113       32,225       69,496       55,075        
EBITDA reconciling items from below   131             131       1,478        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 45,244       $ 32,225       $ 69,627       $ 56,553        
                                     
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended April 30, 2022   Three Months Ended April 30, 2021   Six Months Ended April 30, 2022   Six Months Ended April 30, 2021    
    Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		   Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		   Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		   Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		    
Net sales   $ 322,893   $ –   $ 270,357   $ –   $ 589,933   $ –   $ 500,504   $ –    
Cost of sales   249,651     208,460     461,485     384,857      
Selling, general and administrative   28,129   (131) (1) 29,672     58,952   (131) (1) 60,533   (1,439) (1)  
Restructuring charges               39   (39) (2)  
EBITDA   45,113   131   32,225     69,496   131   55,075   1,478    
Depreciation and amortization   10,563     10,845     20,820     21,860      
Operating income   34,550   131   21,380     48,676   131   33,215   1,478    
Interest expense   (602)     (640)     (1,125)     (1,391)      
Other, net   453   (123) (3) 265   4 (3) 507   (82) (3) 457   82 (3)  
Income before income taxes   34,401   8   21,005   4   48,058   49   32,281   1,560    
Income tax expense   (7,879)   (7) (4) (6,454)   (1) (4) (10,297)   (15) (4) (9,878)   (386) (4)  
Net income   $ 26,522   $ 1   $ 14,551   $ 3   $ 37,761   $ 34   $ 22,403   $ 1,174    
                                     
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.80       $ 0.43       $ 1.13       $ 0.67        
                                     
(1) Transaction and advisory fees and $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in the six months ended April 20, 2021.  
(2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.  
(3) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.                                    
(4) Impact on a with and without basis.                    

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet
Components		   Unallocated
Corp & Other		   Total
Three months ended April 30, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 177,908     $ 73,427     $ 72,878     $ (1,320 )   $ 322,893  
Cost of sales     137,571       49,708       63,175       (803 )     249,651  
Gross Margin     40,337       23,719       9,703       (517 )     73,242  
Gross Margin %     22.7 %     32.3 %     13.3 %         22.7 %
Selling, general and administrative     14,078       8,601       5,218       232       28,129  
Depreciation and amortization     4,038       2,522       3,917       86       10,563  
Operating income (loss)     22,221       12,596       568       (835 )     34,550  
Depreciation and amortization     4,038       2,522       3,917       86       10,563  
EBITDA     26,259       15,118       4,485       (749 )     45,113  
Transaction and advisory fees                       131       131  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 26,259     $ 15,118     $ 4,485     $ (618 )   $ 45,244  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.8 %     20.6 %     6.2 %         14.0 %
                     
Three months ended April 30, 2021                    
Net sales   $ 146,143     $ 61,657     $ 63,562     $ (1,005 )   $ 270,357  
Cost of sales     112,368       41,361       55,162       (431 )     208,460  
Gross Margin     33,775       20,296       8,400       (574 )     61,897  
Gross Margin %     23.1 %     32.9 %     13.2 %         22.9 %
Selling, general and administrative     13,146       7,439       5,379       3,708       29,672  
Depreciation and amortization     4,846       2,607       3,305       87       10,845  
Operating income (loss)     15,783       10,250       (284 )     (4,369 )     21,380  
Depreciation and amortization     4,846       2,607       3,305       87       10,845  
EBITDA     20,629       12,857       3,021       (4,282 )     32,225  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,629     $ 12,857     $ 3,021     $ (4,282 )   $ 32,225  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.1 %     20.9 %     4.8 %         11.9 %
                     
Six months ended April 30, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 324,539     $ 132,341     $ 135,231     $ (2,178 )   $ 589,933  
Cost of sales     253,535       90,935       118,248       (1,233 )     461,485  
Gross Margin     71,004       41,406       16,983       (945 )     128,448  
Gross Margin %     21.9 %     31.3 %     12.6 %         21.8 %
Selling, general and administrative     28,455       15,904       10,488       4,105       58,952  
Depreciation and amortization     8,177       5,091       7,380       172       20,820  
Operating income (loss)     34,372       20,411       (885 )     (5,222 )     48,676  
Depreciation and amortization     8,177       5,091       7,380       172       20,820  
EBITDA     42,549       25,502       6,495       (5,050 )     69,496  
Transaction and advisory fees                       131       131  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 42,549     $ 25,502     $ 6,495     $ (4,919 )   $ 69,627  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.1 %     19.3 %     4.8 %         11.8 %
                     
Six months ended April 30, 2021                    
Net sales   $ 274,259     $ 110,748     $ 117,556     $ (2,059 )   $ 500,504  
Cost of sales     211,761       73,152       101,036       (1,092 )     384,857  
Gross Margin     62,498       37,596       16,520       (967 )     115,647  
Gross Margin %     22.8 %     33.9 %     14.1 %         23.1 %
Selling, general and administrative     25,516       14,034       10,242       10,741       60,533  
Restructuring charges     39                         39  
Depreciation and amortization     9,957       5,125       6,575       203       21,860  
Operating income (loss)     26,986       18,437       (297 )     (11,911 )     33,215  
Depreciation and amortization     9,957       5,125       6,575       203       21,860  
EBITDA     36,943       23,562       6,278       (11,708 )     55,075  
Loss on sale of plant                       1,439       1,439  
Restructuring charges     39                         39  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 36,982     $ 23,562     $ 6,278     $ (10,269 )   $ 56,553  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.5 %     21.3 %     5.3 %         11.3 %
                     

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION  
SALES ANALYSIS  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended  
      2022       2021       2022       2021    
                   
NA Fenestration:                
  United States – fenestration $ 156,843     $ 128,218     $ 285,210     $ 240,518    
  International – fenestration   11,094       8,397       20,230       16,175    
  United States – non-fenestration   7,077       6,293       13,793       11,690    
  International – non-fenestration   2,894       3,235       5,306       5,876    
    $ 177,908     $ 146,143     $ 324,539     $ 274,259    
EU Fenestration(1):                
  International – fenestration $ 54,863     $ 50,835     $ 99,484     $ 92,189    
  International – non-fenestration   18,564       10,822       32,857       18,559    
    $ 73,427     $ 61,657     $ 132,341     $ 110,748    
NA Cabinet Components:                
  United States – fenestration $ 4,666     $ 3,497     $ 8,431     $ 6,471    
  United States – non-fenestration   67,383       60,388       125,150       110,890    
  International – non-fenestration   829       (323 )     1,650       195    
    $ 72,878     $ 63,562     $ 135,231     $ 117,556    
Unallocated Corporate & Other:                
  Eliminations $ (1,320 )   $ (1,005 )   $ (2,178 )   $ (2,059 )  
    $ (1,320 )   $ (1,005 )   $ (2,178 )   $ (2,059 )  
                   
Net Sales $ 322,893     $ 270,357     $ 589,933     $ 500,504    
                   
(1) Reflects increase of $3.3 million and $3.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, respectively.  
                   

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.