HOUSTON, TEXAS, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable December 29, 2017, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2017.
About Quanex
Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.
CONTACT: Scott Zuehlke VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer 713-877-5327 [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- The Honourable Herb Dhaliwal Joins Stamper Board of Directors - December 4, 2017
- Innodata Announces the Establishment of a Special Committee and Certain Related Actions - December 4, 2017
- Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend - December 4, 2017