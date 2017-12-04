Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable December 29, 2017, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2017.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

