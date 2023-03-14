AACR abstracts highlight the Company’s allosteric approach to developing novel, oral small-molecule medicines to treat RAS-driven cancer indications
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanta Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company pioneering complex-directed therapies to treat RAS-driven cancers, today announced the acceptance of two late-breaking abstracts for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Leveraging a differentiated mechanism of action that targets multiple conformations of KRAS, Quanta Therapeutics’ allosteric approach has the potential to target the majority of KRAS mutations while evading known mechanisms of resistance.
AACR presentation information:
Title: Discovery and characterization of QTX3034, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable allosteric KRAS inhibitor
Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Session Name: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3
Abstract Number: LB320
Title: Discovery and characterization of QTX3046, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable non-covalent KRASG12D inhibitor
Date and Time: Wednesday 19, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Session Name: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3
Abstract Number: LB321
About Quanta Therapeutics
Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small-molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta’s success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of membrane-bound protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance two differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology.
