Quantemplate Redomiciles to the U.S. to Continue International Growth within the Global (Re)Insurance Market

Company will maintain offices in New York and London as it expands sales and marketing efforts in both North America and Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantemplate, a leader in self-service cloud-based automated data solutions for the (re)insurance industry, today announced that it has redomiciled to the United States to support the Company’s continued global expansion.

The Company, now headquartered in New York City, will continue its international growth by putting a focus on expanding its team of trusted (re)insurance veterans and building out the operational infrastructure to support its increased customer onboarding, acquisition, marketing and product development activities in the U.S. and European markets.

With approximately sixty percent of the Company’s customers based in the U.S., the New York City headquarters will give Quantemplate a stronger North American foothold and will provide the Company with access to the deep (re)insurance sales and marketing talent pool that is based here in the U.S.

“Our customers already gain a simple, user-friendly experience with the Quantemplate platform, and now, through our redomiciling, we’re making our services even more accessible to those with international and U.S.-based operations,” said David Lundgren, CEO of Quantemplate. “We may be a global business, but we are local in our support to customers, which allows us to leverage our resources while connecting and understanding customers market by market. We look forward to further establishing our presence in the U.S. market and expanding internationally.”

The U.S. is the world’s largest insurance market, according to the latest report from the Federal Insurance Office of the United States Department of Treasury. Redomiciling to the U.S. presents a significant opportunity to grow and present the Company’s cloud-based automated data platform as it is the only complete platform solution built for insurance professionals.

About Quantemplate
Quantemplate is a leading provider of self-service, cloud-based automated data solutions designed specifically for the (re)insurance industry. The Company’s data integration and analysis platform uses machine learning to transform complex, data into actionable insights that are accessible, in real-time, to the entire organization. Through the platform, (re)insurers are able to expand business, reduce costs, preserve data integrity and create competitive customer and segment-centric solutions for the market. Quantemplate serves (re)insurance segments where data integration is critical including commercial property insurance, programs and specialty/casualty reinsurance. For additional information, please visit www.quantemplate.com or follow Quantemplate on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Company Contact
Scott Quiana
Quantemplate
[email protected]

Media Contact
Kate Caruso-Sharpe
FischTank Marketing and PR
[email protected]

