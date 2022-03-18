Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Quantifind Expands Relationship With U.S. Department of Defense With Selection Into Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development Program

Quantifind Expands Relationship With U.S. Department of Defense With Selection Into Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

The Graphyte product is utilized by government organizations and Tier Financial Services to discover hidden risks and automate the investigative process.

Quantifind

Quantifind
Quantifind

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantifind has been selected to receive a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) award for the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) program.

The DRAID program is designed to be transformational in its ability to provide agile artificial intelligence (AI) readiness capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Quantifind has a proud history working with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), in providing AI solutions that discover hidden network graphs of foreign malign activity and helping to establish responsible AI principles,” said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. “With this new DRAID program, Quantifind is excited to be part of a board initiative to bring related AI capabilities across the DoD.”

Quantifind’s Graphyte product suite is used by government organizations and Tier 1 financial service organizations to discover hidden risks in public domain data and automate much of the investigative process.

The DoD announced that no funds have been obligated and the government plans to complete all awards at the task order level. Quantifind is one of the vendors selected that can compete for the $241.6 million set aside for this project. 

The DoD added that these streamlined methodologies implemented during the creation of this acquisition strategy will benefit both its industry and government partners, with the goal of increasing competition and flexibility on ceilings for each task order. 

For more information, please visit https://www.quantifind.com. 

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind’s Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, Cali., with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Albanese
mike.albanese@Newswire.com

Related Images

Image 1: Quantifind

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Quantifind

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.