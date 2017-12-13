Quantify Patient Populations in the Global Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market to Target the Development of Future Products, Pricing Strategies and Launch Plans to 2028

Breaking News
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Forecast in 22 Major Markets 2018-2028” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for type 2 diabetes mellitus across 22 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a cluster of diseases characterised by high levels of blood glucose, as well as inability of the body to produce sufficient insulin coupled with systemic desensitisation to insulin. Although not exclusively, T2DM is associated with lifestyle factors including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and obesity. T2DM leads to multiple complications that constitute a serious burden on healthcare systems and causes a 10-year reduction of life expectancy. Diabetes has been recognised by WHO as a global epidemic.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, some patient parameters and features, as well as several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of type 2 diabetes mellitus have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for type 2 diabetes mellitus include:

  • Chronic kidney disease (CKD)
  • Myocardial infarction (MI)
  • Stroke
  • Lower limb ulcerations & amputations
  • Retinopathy
  • Glaucoma
  • Macular oedema
  • Dementia
  • Gout
  • Chronic heart failure (CHF)
  • Neuropathic pain
  • Peripheral neuropathy

Reasons to buy:

  • Able to quantify patient populations in the global type 2 diabetes mellitus market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans
  • Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of type 2 diabetes mellitus and identify patient segments with high potential
  • Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries
  • Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on type 2 diabetes mellitus prevalent population
  • Identify sub-populations within type 2 diabetes mellitus which require treatment
  • Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
  10. Features of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients
  11. Diagnosis and Treatment Status
  12. Clinical Parameters
  13. Comorbidities of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients
  14. Lower Limb Ulcerations
  15. Ophthalmic Conditions
  16. Neuropathy
  17. Nephropathy
  18. Macrovascular Diseases
  19. Other Comorbid Conditions
  20. Abbreviations Used in the Report
  21. Other Services & Solutions
  22. Reports & Publications
  23. Online Epidemiology Databases
  24. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  25. References
  26. Appendix

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs
