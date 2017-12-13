Quantify Patient Populations in the Global Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market to Target the Development of Future Products, Pricing Strategies and Launch Plans to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Forecast in 22 Major Markets 2018-2028” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for type 2 diabetes mellitus across 22 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a cluster of diseases characterised by high levels of blood glucose, as well as inability of the body to produce sufficient insulin coupled with systemic desensitisation to insulin. Although not exclusively, T2DM is associated with lifestyle factors including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and obesity. T2DM leads to multiple complications that constitute a serious burden on healthcare systems and causes a 10-year reduction of life expectancy. Diabetes has been recognised by WHO as a global epidemic.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, some patient parameters and features, as well as several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of type 2 diabetes mellitus have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for type 2 diabetes mellitus include:

Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Myocardial infarction (MI)

Stroke

Lower limb ulcerations & amputations

Retinopathy

Glaucoma

Macular oedema

Dementia

Gout

Chronic heart failure (CHF)

Neuropathic pain

Peripheral neuropathy

Reasons to buy:

Able to quantify patient populations in the global type 2 diabetes mellitus market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans

Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of type 2 diabetes mellitus and identify patient segments with high potential

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on type 2 diabetes mellitus prevalent population

Identify sub-populations within type 2 diabetes mellitus which require treatment

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Features of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients Diagnosis and Treatment Status Clinical Parameters Comorbidities of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients Lower Limb Ulcerations Ophthalmic Conditions Neuropathy Nephropathy Macrovascular Diseases Other Comorbid Conditions Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

