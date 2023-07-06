Miami, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantitative Brokers (QB), a global leader in advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for futures, options and OTC fixed-income markets, and Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform for financial markets organizations, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will advance algo transparency, enhance trader productivity, and deliver a customized algorithm performance monitoring platform tailored to QB’s clients’ unique requirements.

The new, next-gen order monitoring system, built in partnership with Genesis, will further elevate QB’s real-time management and proactive support services for thousands of client orders worldwide. The new flexible, customizable system will be at the heart of QB’s client support and trading teams to visualize data on trade execution performance across asset classes, including futures, options, and US Treasuries. The system will issue real-time alerts on algorithmic performance relative to client benchmark parameters and provide rich analytics to best interpret algorithm behavior.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Genesis Global. This collaboration enables us to deliver a next-generation platform to our clients, enabling them to efficiently and effectively achieve their goals in today’s rapidly evolving financial markets,” said Asset Tarabayev, Chief Product Officer at QB. “Real-time understanding of algo performance is crucial for traders, risk officers and portfolio managers. Our aim is to provide them with a powerful tool that offers the visibility and interaction they desire.”

“Monitoring and analyzing the performance of complex trading algorithms illustrates the power of the Genesis platform,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Global. “The platform can deliver the customizable user interfaces required for monitoring and process the volume of data required for real-time analytics and performance measurement. We are delighted to be working with Quantitative Brokers on this innovative solution.”

Algo transparency is at the core of QB’s mission, and the firm plans to offer the extended algorithm performance management platform to clients in Q4 2023. Providing access to sophisticated algorithm monitoring meets client demand for real-time analytics, including child order execution prices, slippages and participation rates. The system will be a cloud-based, web-native solution leveraging desktop interoperability technologies, enabling seamless integration to client’s existing workflows.

# # #

About Quantitative Brokers

Quantitative Brokers (QB), an independent, global financial technology company, provides advanced algorithms and data-driven analytics to clients in the Futures, US Cash Treasury, and Options markets. The company is built on a research-driven culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to reduce implicit client trading costs. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai. QB is part of the Deutsche Börse Group.

QB currently supports the world’s largest exchanges, covering over 100+ futures instruments and US Cash Treasury markets. QB’s robust suite of premium algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll and Striker — help futures and fixed-income traders achieve best execution, while reducing implicit trading costs. QB’s algorithms are provided in common EMS/OMS platforms, via the firm’s proprietary application on the Bloomberg App Portal, or directly via FIX.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, Leeds, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

