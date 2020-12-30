Quantum Computing Inc. Submits Application for Nasdaq Uplisting

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the first software platform to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing for the enterprise, has applied to list its common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market®.

“As the leading stock exchange for emerging growth companies, we anticipate a Nasdaq listing will elevate our profile in the investment community and increase awareness of our industry-leading Mukai™ quantum software development, connectivity and execution platform,” noted Robert Liscouski, CEO at QCI. “We expect broader market participation to support greater liquidity for our shareholders, increase our base with retail and institutional investors, and attract analyst coverage. The timing is also ideal, as we begin to launch several new growth initiatives.”

For QCI, these initiatives include growing sales and marketing to drive customer acquisition and increasing business development activity with key industry partners that include Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Meraglim. The company is also building out its professional services team for assisting customers with quantum application development.

Mukai is the first software platform to deliver performance advantages with quantum-ready applications running in a classic environment (Intel® or AMD processor-based). Its best-in-class breakthrough in performance was highlighted in a benchmark study published earlier this year. The company recently launched Mukai 3.0, which supports easy, direct connections to the widest selection of the world’s top quantum computers, including those from IonQ, D-Wave, IBM and Rigetti.

Developers and organizations can try Mukai today and discover firsthand how to migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions and realize superior performance in solving real-world problems—even when running their quantum-ready applications on classic computers.

“Following the roll out of Mukai 3.0, our focus has turned to connecting with new customers and bringing real value to their businesses with hybrid quantum-classic solutions,” added Liscouski. “Given the recent major advances in quantum computing and the unique way Mukai makes these powerful capabilities easily accessible, it is an exciting time for QCI and the industry.”

Nasdaq’s acceptance for listing the company’s shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market is subject to approval based on several factors, including satisfaction of minimum listing requirements. The company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing requirements; however, there can be no assurance the application will be approved.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company’s team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics are available to assist developers, businesses and government agencies that are looking to harness the power of quantum computing to solve their challenging real-world problems.

For more information about QCI, visit quantumcomputinginc.com . To learn more about Mukai 3.0 or to sign up for a free trial, contact John Dawson at [email protected] or register online here.

