Quantum Computing Inc. to Participate In U.S./U.A.E. Business Council Trade Mission to the U.A.E. in October 2019

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum Computing Inc., (QTC:QUBT) (the “Company” or “Quantum Computing, or QCI”), a technology company focused on developing advanced applications for quantum computers, today announced that the company will participate in the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council trade mission in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Discover America program, and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The United Arab Emirates is a hub for technological innovation and is the largest export market for the United States in the Middle East. Quantum Computing Inc. believes the upcoming trade mission represents a prime opportunity to debut the Company’s offerings to the global financial market and to build partnerships with leading investment institutions in the region.

“QCI’s technology team will be connecting with innovators and delegations from around the world and helping lay the foundation for the next generation of financial technology,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. “We believe that the financial community will respond positively to our application utilizing quantum computing-inspired methods to deliver differentiated performance in the investment decision making process.”

“As a member of the five-day Department of Commerce-certified fintech trade mission to the U.A.E. in collaboration with the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, Quantum Computing Inc is honored to represent the United States on a global stage and look forward to demonstrating innovation from quantum computing in financial technology together,” Liscouski continued.

“Ahead of general-purpose quantum computers, the U.S. Commercial Service is excited to introduce innovative American companies to new markets that bolster the United States’ position as a leader in advanced technology,” said Thomas Bruns, Senior Commercial Service Officer for the Gulf Region.

About the U.S. Commercial Service:

The U.S. Commercial Service is the leading trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, with trade professionals in over 100 U.S. cities and in more than 75 countries to help U.S. companies increase sales to global markets.

For more information about the U.S. Commercial Service, please visit: www.export.gov

About FinTech Abu Dhabi:

FinTech Abu Dhabi is the leading Financial Technology Festival held in the Middle East/North Africa region. Organized by Abu Dhabi Global Market, attendees include over 5,000 delegates, 2,000+ Startups/Scale-Ups/SMEs, 75+ Exhibitors, and 100+ Speakers from over 50 countries. FinTech Abu Dhabi was conceived to showcase the world’s most promising FinTech startups and scale-ups.

About QCI:

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum ready and quantum-inspired computing to solved difficult problems in various industries. The Company is leveraging their collective expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for companies to become quantum ready to leverage the power of quantum computing. For more information about QCI, please visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com or email us at [email protected] .

About U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council:

The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council is the premier business organization dedicated to advancing bilateral commercial relations. By leveraging its extensive networks in the United States and in the region, the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council provides unparalleled access to senior decision makers in the business and government with the aim of deepening bilateral trade and investment.

For more information about the Council, please visit: www.usuaebusiness.org

