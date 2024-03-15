Ibogaine By David Dardashti applies the principles of Quantum Electrodynamics and Chaos Theory to optimize the ibogaine experience

MIAMI, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibogaine By David Dardashti is introducing a new, revolutionary approach to maximizing the psychological effects of ibogaine using Quantum Electrodynamics and Chaos Theory.

Quantum Ibogaine

Applying principles of chaos theory and quantum mechanics, Ibogaine By David Dardashti is providing an enhanced experience to clients. As Gavriel Dardashti, researcher of Quantum Electrodynamics states, “Chaos theory and quantum mechanics can be best understood as two sides to the same coin. Chaos theory describes a substantial divergence through minimal force, while quantum mechanics involve the convergence of large forces compacted into smaller entities. They can however compliment each other through carefully constructed precisions.” Ibogaine By David Dardashti understands that these two principles must be carefully balanced in order to measure predictable outcomes with accurate precision. Doctor L. Tamez, a highly esteemed Experimental Physicist, states, “Changes in the electric field are heavily impacted by trends in quantum electrodynamics. An accurate prediction of these outcomes requires approaches involving classical mechanics.” Ibogaine By David Dardashti has seen substantial improvements in ibogaine treatment due to the most infinitesimal changes involving the chemical composition of ibogaine treatment. David Dardashti, Holistic Chemist, states, “We have seen substantial improvements in ibogaine treatment due to the most infinitesimal changes involving the chemical composition of ibogaine treatment. We believe this principle to have applications on the quantum as well.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is using principles of chaos theory and quantum mechanics to enhance treatment, producing measurable and precise outcomes through careful chemical compositions.

