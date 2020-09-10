Quantum Energy Partners hires Sebastian T. Gass as Chief Technology Officer

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”) today announced that it has named Sebastian T. Gass to serve as its Chief Technology Officer. Gass, who previously served as General Manager, Technology & Strategy at Chevron, will be responsible for leading Quantum’s digital transformation and information technology. He will work closely with Quantum’s executive leadership and technical team to build Quantum’s next-generation digital platform and will also work closely with Quantum’s portfolio companies to build the ecosystem and tools they need to harness the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Wil VanLoh, Founder & CEO, said, “Innovation and technology have always played an integral part in how Quantum operates. Sebastian understands the power and capabilities of digital technologies in the energy sector and has an outstanding track record of driving business results through their application.  The energy business is being redesigned through the application of artificial intelligence and sophisticated data management. Sebastian’s engineering mindset, entrepreneurial spirit, and industry experience position him well to help Quantum better steward our capital by remaining at the forefront of technology leadership in the energy industry.”

Sebastian Gass added, “The world of software delivery via cloud technology and artificial intelligence is unlocking massive potential to lower costs, reduce risks and enhance operating performance in the energy industry.  Additionally, it will transform the industry into one characterized by cleaner, more efficient, and more affordable energy. Quantum’s collective scale and activity level as one of the largest private owners and developers of hydrocarbons and renewable energy create the ideal platform to harness the power of big data, IoT and cloud technology.  It is the perfect time to join the energy experts at Quantum leading this transformation.”

Prior to joining Quantum, Gass led Chevron’s digital transformation as the General Manager for Technology & Strategy.  During his 13 years at Chevron he led Chevron’s cloud transition and their North America Upstream IT and Data Science teams.  Prior to joining Chevron, Gass was the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President at Trade-Ranger/Hubwoo, a publicly traded European company providing spend management and B2B eCommerce solutions to the energy industry.  He started his career in Information Technology with SAP in Palo Alto, CA.  Gass holds an M.S. in Industrial Engineering and M.B.A. from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Karlsruhe Germany, and an M.S. in Engineering Management from Stanford University.

ABOUT QUANTUM ENERGY PARTNERS

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $17 billion in equity commitments since inception.  For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at (713) 452-2110.

