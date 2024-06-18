SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum Leap Solutions (QLS), a trusted distributor and representative of silicon IP and design and manufacturing services solutions since 2011, is proud to announce its recent appointment as an authorized North American reseller for Synopsys’ comprehensive suite of EDA, semiconductor IP, and cloud solutions.

This partnership leverages QLS’s extensive market presence with Synopsys’ industry leading technologies, opening new avenues for the accessibility of cutting-edge electronic design tools and semiconductor IP. QLS, with its track record of technical excellence and innovative business approaches, is well aligned with Synopsys’ vison to expand its market presence, sales reach and commitment to silicon design entrepreneurs and innovators in North America.

Mike Ingster, President of Quantum Leap Solutions, asserts, “Aligning with Synopsys expands our offerings significantly, providing our clients with a full spectrum of essential and leading-edge EDA and IP products. It’s a leap forward in our mission to be the definitive reseller for IC design and SoC development teams.” Together with Synopsys, QLS now offers a comprehensive ecosystem for SoC, ASIC and mixed signal designs. From design tools, silicon IP and design and manufacturing services, QLS provides end-to-end support from concept to semiconductor production realization.

With the addition of Synopsys products, Quantum Leap Solutions expands its extensive offerings in Automotive, HPC, AI, Data Center and Mixed-Signal for applications including Radar, LiDAR, Functional Safety / Automotive, and wireless / mmwave and RF ICs.

“To extend the reach of Synopsys solutions that empower technology leaders worldwide, Synopsys is adding Quantum Leap Solutions to our global network of resellers,” says Joe Cole, Vice President of Sales at Synopsys. “Adding Quantum Leap’s experienced, high caliber sales team as a reseller of Synopsys design, verification, manufacturing, and silicon IP solutions will help ensure that our mutual customers benefit from enhanced design efficiency, performance, power, and innovation in their future semiconductor projects.”

For more information about Quantum Leap Solutions and its new partnership with Synopsys, visit quantumleap-solutions.com or contact its sales team at [email protected].

Quantum Leap Solutions at Design Automation Conference

Mike Ingster and other Quantum Leap Solutions executives will be at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25, at Moscone West in San Francisco. To schedule a meeting, send email to [email protected] or [email protected].

About Quantum Leap Solutions:

Quantum Leap Solutions specializes in technical sales and consulting, offering advanced solutions to the semiconductor industry. Known for deep technical expertise and its focus on the latest in mixed-signal ASIC, SOCs, and RFIC design, QLS provides its clients with innovative and silicon proven solutions to enable successful product development realization. QLS offers innovative business models to startups and early-stage companies designing custom silicon in North America.

