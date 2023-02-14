Unveils The Paths to Alangö NFT Collection

Quantum Temple Image Bali is one of the first ancestral communities to benefit from Quantum Temple’s model for the preservation of heritage for future generations through Web3.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linda Adami, CEO of Quantum Temple , a Web3 platform committed to preserving cultural heritage, has entered into a partnership with Muhammad Neil El Himam, Deputy of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, aimed at developing a digital economy and creative products through blockchain technology. The collaboration was marked by a celebration of Indonesian culture held last Friday at Pura Tirta Empul.

As part of the partnership, Quantum Temple will provide a platform for Indonesia’s local cultural artists, musicians, and creatives to showcase their works globally through NFT technology. Quantum Temple also announced the launch of the Paths to Alangö NFT Collection, which features audio and visual logs capturing traditional dances, artifacts, and rituals. At the celebration, Himam expressed his hope to promote and support the development of Indonesia’s creative industry and position the country as a hub for NFT-based art and technology.

“We are working hard to achieve our goal of growth and cultural expansion,” said Himam. “We are using modern blockchain solutions to preserve historic items and experiences and share our culture with the world. We hope to attract more people to participate in our digital and physical economy.”

The tourism industry in Indonesia was greatly impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic between 2019-2022, with unique visitors reaching a record low of 18,455 persons in February 2022, according to The Central Bureau of Statistics . However, through determination and efforts to expand Indonesia’s cultural reach, the Ministry of Tourism has seen a near 500% percent increase in unique visitors over the past year. The Ministry aims to further accelerate this growth by utilizing new technologies to share Indonesian cultures globally.

The collaboration was marked by cultural performances and a ceremonial gong striking, followed by a showcase of digital assets narrated by Professor J Stephen Lansing, an expert in the fields of anthropology and complex systems. The audience was treated to a spread of traditional Balinese food and refreshments, as well as a display of historic Balinese dances and musical performances.

“This partnership signifies a new era in the development of the creative industry in Indonesia and will have a significant impact on the country’s economy,” said Adami. “It demonstrates the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity, and lays a strong foundation for the growth and development of the digital economy and the preservation of cultural heritage through digital technology such as blockchain.”

This news follows Quantum Temple’s recent accolade from the United Nations where the company was named as a winner of the AWAKE Tourism Challenge, a global call for entrepreneurs working to accelerate sustainability in the tourism sector.

