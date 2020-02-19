Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall - February 18, 2020
- Trump aims to be distraction for Democrats on Western U.S. swing - February 18, 2020
- Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine - February 18, 2020