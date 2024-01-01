Monarch will step down on 14 January, the 52nd anniversary of her accession, and leave the throne to her son FrederikThe queen of Denmark has announced that she is to abdicate after 52 years on the throne.Announcing the surprise news to the nation in her new year speech, Queen Margrethe II said she would step down on 14 January, the 52nd anniversary of her accession, leaving the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.Associated Press contributed to this report Continue reading…

