Surging consumption comes despite ‘very sleepy period’ for electricity use, energy expert saysFollow our Australia news live blog for latest updatesQueensland’s electricity supplies are expected to be strained for a second day in a row as the heatwave roasting much of northern Australia lifts power demand to near-record levels.The mercury exceeded its forecast maximum for Brisbane of 37C by early afternoon and was recently at 38.3.5C, or eight degrees above the December average, Bureau of Meteorology data showed. Continue reading…

