Several waves of thunderstorms expected to batter state as thousands in region remain without powerQueensland is bracing for another weekend of wild weather, even as recovery efforts from the storms that ravaged the south-east continue.“Several waves of thunderstorms” are forecast for parts of south-east Queensland by the Bureau of Meteorology, bringing with them hail, lightening and heavy rain. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Queensland storms: hail, lightning and heavy rain forecast to hit state’s south-east - December 29, 2023
- Police killed Niani Finlayson seconds after responding to her 911 call, video shows - December 29, 2023
- ‘An outstanding person’: tributes paid to former Team GB footballer Gemma Wiseman - December 29, 2023