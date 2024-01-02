Disaster recovery minister urges caution as up to 350mm of rain expected in ‘very dangerous forecast’ for storm-hit region of stateAustralian defence force personnel will be deployed across storm-hit south-east Queensland, as rain continues to pummel the country’s saturated east coast.The bureau of meteorology on Tuesday warned of potentially life-threatening flooding, with alerts stretching from Maryborough in Queensland down to the northern rivers in New South Wales. Some areas can anticipate up to 300mm of rain, after more than 500mm fell on parts of the Gold Coast in 48 hours over the new year.Sign up for a weekly email featuring our best reads Continue reading…

