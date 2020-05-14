Quench Free Radicals with Life Extension’s New Vegetarian Formula, SOD Booster

Protect cells from cellular stress by promoting the body’s natural antioxidant defenses

Life Extension’s new SOD Booster combines plant-derived Aronia melanocarpa (chokeberry) extract with Extramel® melon concentrate to promote production of one of the body’s critical antioxidants: superoxide dismutase. For more information, visit www.LifeExtension.com.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superoxide dismutase (or SOD) is one of the body’s critically important antioxidant enzymes. SOD helps protect cells from the stress caused by oxidizing free radicals. Now, Life Extension is proud to launch its newest formula: SOD Booster.

“We’re excited about this new supplement,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “SOD is an important intrinsic enzyme. It neutralizes a powerful free radical called superoxide. Research seems to conclude that SOD levels drop as we age, leaving aging adults susceptible to free radicals (like superoxide). We believe that increasing the level and activity of superoxide dismutase is essential for optimal health and wellness.”

Free radicals are compounds which change the surrounding environment of a cell, causing unwanted cellular oxidation reactions that can affect the health and function of a cell’s proteins, lipids and even DNA. Antioxidants protect the body from the cellular stress caused by free radicals.

Superoxide and other free radicals are naturally produced as a byproduct of certain physiological processes. Your body accounts for this by producing antioxidant enzymes like superoxide dismutase—which breaks down the free radical superoxide before it can cause cellular stress.

Life Extension’s SOD Booster is a vegetarian friendly formula that combines Aronia melanocarpa chokeberry extract with Extramel® melon pulp concentrate—both of which promote superoxide dismutase production.

Chokeberries are packed with naturally occurring polyphenols called anthocyanins, which promote the body’s natural SOD production. A two-month study showed that participants who took 300 mg daily of chokeberry extract had a 29% increase in superoxide dismutase.

Extramel® is a concentrate of a special variety of French melon. It is specifically formulated to withstand the body’s digestive juices, which gives its compounds more time to promote superoxide dismutase production. Pre-clinical models demonstrated that consuming Extramel® melon concentrate increased SOD levels.

SOD Booster contains study-inspired dosages for both chokeberry extract and Extramel® melon concentrate ingredients. This non-GMO, gluten-free formula is manufactured in the U.S. and is a great addition to any wellness regimen. For more information on SOD Booster, visit LifeExtension.com.

Extramel® is a registered trademark of Bionov.

About Life Extension®

Life Extension is the health expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

