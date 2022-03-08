Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Breaking News
March 07, 2022

THE COLONY, Texas, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) (“Quest”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that Ray Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2022:

  • 34th Annual Roth Conference
    Monday, March 14th
  • Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium
    Thursday, March 31st

Live audio webcasts and replays will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that help businesses excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC – Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424

