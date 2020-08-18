Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual Midwest Ideas Investor Conference on August 26th & 27th

Breaking News
THE COLONY, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) (“Quest”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced Ray Hatch, Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2020. Quest’s presentation will be webcast and is scheduled to be available that same day at 7:00 am CST. The presentation can be accessed through the Midwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in meeting with Mr. Hatch & Mrs. Latham, or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons at (817) 778 -8424 or [email protected].

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.questrmg.com

