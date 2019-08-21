Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s CEO to Present at the Midwest Ideas Investor Conference on August 28th in Chicago

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

THE COLONY, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) (“Quest”), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental resource services, announced today that that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, and Chief Financial Officer, Laurie Latham, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Quest’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 PM CST.

The company’s presentation, which may include forward looking information, may be accessed at the conference website. Investors interested in meeting with Mr. Hatch & Mrs. Latham or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, 817.778 .8424, [email protected] For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC Joe Noyons 817.778. 8424

