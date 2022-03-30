Questex Announces 2022 Wellness Group Advisory Board

Thought Leaders in the Wellness Industry Collaborate to Drive Innovation for Events and Community Content

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex today announces the 2022 Wellness Group Advisory Board, a group of thought leaders in the wellness industry who are collaborating to drive innovation for its events and community content.

The advisory board will provide input into the complete Questex Wellness portfolio, which serves the fitness, spa, and beauty industries through its well-known brands such as American Salon, International Beauty Show (IBS), American Spa, International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC), Spa Industry Association, Spatec, Sibec and Club Industry.

Jill Birkett, Vice President and Market Leader, Wellness Group said, “We are delighted to partner with this talented group of industry consultants, buyers and product users to help us drive innovation. We are looking to the future of the Wellness marketplace and with their help, we hope to enhance our brands by creating new opportunities and growth for the industry.”

Wellness Advisory Board members include:

Cary Collier, Principal, Blu Spas and Collier Concepts

Dierdre Strunk, Vice President, Canyon Ranch Spa

Felicia Brown, Owner, Spalutions

Lynne Curry, Principal, Curry Spa Consulting

Ginger McLean, Director of Spa Operations, Hard Rock International at Rock Spa & Salon, Atlantic City

Eric Stephenson, Owner, imassage, Inc.

Barry Eichner, Co-Founder, Lipgloss + Aftershave

Doug Ribley, President, Douglas A. Ribley & Associates

Bill McBride, President & CEO, BMC3 – Bill McBride Consulting

Jeff Skeen, President, CEO, Principal, Fitness Connection

Ilana Moses, Founder and CEO, Florida Spa & Wellness Association

Cici Coffee, Founder and CEO, Natural Body Spa

Monte Zwang, Founder/CEO, Wellness Capital Management

Alison Howland, Founder, Spa Success Consultants

David Flench, President and CEO, Medical Fitness Association

Allan Share, President, Spa Industry Association

Ryan Christopher, Educator and Consultant

Jaana Roth, Senior Spa Director, The Americas, The Four Seasons

Brian McGee, General Manager, VB Cosmetics and CEO of BAM NAVIGATION

Patti Biro, Author, Consultant, Spa Cheerleader and Coach

The first in person Questex Wellness Group Advisory Board meeting will take place at IECSC Las Vegas June 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Other meetings will take place virtually throughout the year.

