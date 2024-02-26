Fierce Telecom, Fierce Wireless and Silverlinings are Merging into Fierce Network in April 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at MWC Barcelona 2024, Questex , a leading information services and event company, announced the launch of Fierce Network , a new mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry. Fierce Telecom , Fierce Wireless and Silverlinings are merging into Fierce Network, a community of 165,000 subscribers, in April 2024.

Fierce Network builds on Questex’s established and successful Q Way content model and adds editorial capabilities that will be leveraged across Questex. Fierce Network will be the destination for heavy-duty ​industry news and analysis. The site will cover AI – Automation, Fixed & Mobile Broadband, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Security and more.

Fierce Network will be part of the Questex Technology group led by Market Leader Kevin Gray. Gray said, “We’re on the brink of the next great global revolution in the communications industry. The industry is converging and the lines of separation between wireless, wireline, and cloud are ceasing to exist. The future is moving towards cloud native, intelligent networks across all forms of access technology. The new Fierce Network will unite our coverage of mobile, broadband, and vertical markets to meet the needs of network decision makers in the coming era. Central to our coverage will be what we’re calling Smart Cloud, which is where the industry is shifting towards in the years ahead.”

“Smart cloud promises to be incredibly disruptive because the capabilities that it delivers aren’t restricted to just the telco, enterprise or vertical industries; they’re ubiquitous, blurring the borders between these sectors, allowing companies to reinvent themselves and build beachheads into new markets,” said Stephen M. Saunders MBE, founder of Silverlinings, an analyst, author, and digital media entrepreneur who launched Light Reading.

Learn more about Fierce Network here . The Fierce Wireless, Fierce Telecom and Silverlinings industry leading newsletters will remain the same through this transition.

For Fierce Network sponsorship opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at [email protected] .

