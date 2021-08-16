Breaking News
Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

Winners to be Revealed September 29 at Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner in Philadelphia, During the Digital Pharma East Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Questex announced the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards finalists. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 13 categories, which were updated this year to include the industry’s ever-changing trends. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. “This year we were delighted to receive a large number of high-quality submissions across 13 categories. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to our panel of expert judges for their hard work in making this year’s competition a success,” commented Beth Snyder Bulik, Senior Editor, Fierce Pharma Marketing. This year’s judging panel included experts from the top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications.

The 2021 finalists are:

COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign

  • A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
    Real Chemistry and BCAC
  • CIN Risk Disease Awareness
    Proximyl Health
  • Combatting Misinformation: Reliable COVID-19 Resources
    epocrates
  • Healthy Conversations: How to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination
    Verywell
  • Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck
    Real Chemistry and Merck
  • More Than Hope
    TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company
  • NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series
    Real Chemistry & Otsuka
  • OptimizeRx COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications
    OptimizeRx
  • Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #standwithscience on Coronavirus Vaccines
    Real Chemistry and Pfizer
  • Wear A Mask NY
    Chimney Group

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media
Sponsored by DeepIntent

  • CIN Risk Disease Awareness
    Proximyl Health
  • CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
    EvolveMKD, CooperVision
  • Expression Days
    Havas Life Medicom
  • SELF: My Way To Well x Biohaven NURTEC ODT
    Condé Nast

Innovation Challenge

  • Neuropathy Reality Experience
    Proximyl Health
  • NHS CKD Chatbot
    MedTrix Healthcare LLC
  • RepReach™: CONNECTING SALES REPS WITH CUSTOMERS
    ENTRADA & Janssen
  • The Facial Anatomy Application
    MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

  • A Mystery to Me Premiere
    argenx and closerlook
  • Akebia Medical Gallery (Virtual Congress Booth)
    Syneos Health
  • CIN Risk Disease Awareness
    Proximyl Health
  • Facing MBC Together
    Proximyl Health

Multicultural Campaign

  • A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
    Real Chemistry & BCAC
  • Do U Dance Challenge
    N2 a Publicis Groupe Company
  • Even The Odds
    EMCAY and AMGEN
  • Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck
    Real Chemistry and Merck
  • Spot Her
    Marina Maher Communications and Eisai Inc.

New Brand Launch
Sponsored by DrFirst

  • Social First Strategu to Launch MYCAPSSA, a breakthrough treatment for Acromegaly
    Live World
  • CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
    EvolveMKD, CooperVision
  • IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign
    TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York
  • FINTEPLA Welcome Kit
    Zogenix

Online Video or Film

  • A Mystery to Me
    argenx and closerlook
  • COVID-19 and the Science of Soap
    INVIVO – a Red Nucleus company
  • Facing MBC Together
    Proximyl Health
  • HIF Pathway Live Action Video
    Syneos Health
  • ICON Omnichannel Explainer Video
    ICON plc
  • Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck
    Real Chemistry
  • Stay Calm Mom: A Pregnancy Video Docuseries
    Verywell
  • Tysabri (Biogen) x Condé Nast x PHM
    Condé Nast
  • Unscripted | Patient Stories
    Rauxa

Pharma TV

  • A Mystery to Me
    argenx and closerlook
  • HCPs are Consumers, too. – A ConnectedTV campaign
    CMI Media Group
  • No Time To Wait
    Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry
  • “Storied Eyes”
    Area 23, An IPG Health Company and Horizon Therapeutics

Print for Consumer

  • RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit
    Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company
  • Facing MBC Together
    Proximyl Health
  • Grifols Bloodstream Portfolio – Campaign Launch
    SFC Group
  • Healthful Living—Cold & Flu
    PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House

Professional Marketing
Sponsored by Doximity

  • Darzalex Faspro
    CMI Media Group
  • Gentle Giant
    AVEO Oncology and Guidemark Health
  • Neuropathy Reality Experience
    Proximyl Health
  • Who is Behind the Keyword? Optimizing Paid Search Toward Verified HCPs
    Publicis Health Media 

Public Relations Campaign

  • A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
    Real Chemistry & BCAC
  • CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
    EvolveMKD, CooperVision
  • Improving Diversity and Enrollment in Clinical Trials With Media and Community Relations Clinical Research Associates
  • Data Points to Rare
    Intouch Group

Social Media for Consumer

  • 3 Steps to Prep
    TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company
  • CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
    EvolveMKD, CooperVision
  • MG United
    argenx and closerlook
  • Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines
    Real Chemistry
  • The So Done Club
    Heartbeat and Agile Therapeutics

Website for Consumer

  • Galactosemia Together
    Heartbeat and Applied Therapeutics
  • MG United
    argenx and closerlook
  • NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series
    Real Chemistry & Otsuka
  • Real-World Patient Database: Uncommon EGFR Mutations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
    GSW
  • A Site That Drives Action and Helps Patients Feel Better
    Verywell

“It’s been a challenging year for pharma, but it’s also been a creative and innovative one. Pharma marketers and their agencies quickly embraced pandemic-forced changes—moving to digital communications and figuring out how to shoot TV commercials safely, for instance—and continued to produce creative and compelling campaigns all year. We look forward to seeing everybody in Philadelphia in September where we will reveal the winning entries,” said Tracy Station, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on September 29th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference.

The awards event is sponsored by DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity. 

