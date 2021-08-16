Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

Winners to be Revealed September 29 at Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner in Philadelphia, During the Digital Pharma East Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Questex announced the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards finalists. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 13 categories, which were updated this year to include the industry’s ever-changing trends. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. “This year we were delighted to receive a large number of high-quality submissions across 13 categories. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to our panel of expert judges for their hard work in making this year’s competition a success,” commented Beth Snyder Bulik, Senior Editor, Fierce Pharma Marketing. This year’s judging panel included experts from the top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications.

The 2021 finalists are:

COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry and BCAC

CIN Risk Disease Awareness

Proximyl Health

Combatting Misinformation: Reliable COVID-19 Resources

epocrates

Healthy Conversations: How to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination

Verywell

Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck

Real Chemistry and Merck

More Than Hope

TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company

NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series

Real Chemistry & Otsuka

OptimizeRx COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications

OptimizeRx

Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #standwithscience on Coronavirus Vaccines

Real Chemistry and Pfizer

Wear A Mask NY

Chimney Group

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Sponsored by DeepIntent

CIN Risk Disease Awareness

Proximyl Health

CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision

Expression Days

Havas Life Medicom

SELF: My Way To Well x Biohaven NURTEC ODT

Condé Nast

Innovation Challenge

Neuropathy Reality Experience

Proximyl Health

NHS CKD Chatbot

MedTrix Healthcare LLC

RepReach™: CONNECTING SALES REPS WITH CUSTOMERS

ENTRADA & Janssen

The Facial Anatomy Application

MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

A Mystery to Me Premiere

argenx and closerlook

Akebia Medical Gallery (Virtual Congress Booth)

Syneos Health

CIN Risk Disease Awareness

Proximyl Health

Facing MBC Together

Proximyl Health

Multicultural Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry & BCAC

Do U Dance Challenge

N2 a Publicis Groupe Company

Even The Odds

EMCAY and AMGEN

Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck

Real Chemistry and Merck

Spot Her

Marina Maher Communications and Eisai Inc.

New Brand Launch

Sponsored by DrFirst

Social First Strategu to Launch MYCAPSSA, a breakthrough treatment for Acromegaly

Live World

CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision

IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign

TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York

FINTEPLA Welcome Kit

Zogenix

Online Video or Film

A Mystery to Me

argenx and closerlook

COVID-19 and the Science of Soap

INVIVO – a Red Nucleus company

Facing MBC Together

Proximyl Health

HIF Pathway Live Action Video

Syneos Health

ICON Omnichannel Explainer Video

ICON plc

Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck

Real Chemistry

Stay Calm Mom: A Pregnancy Video Docuseries

Verywell

Tysabri (Biogen) x Condé Nast x PHM

Condé Nast

Unscripted | Patient Stories

Rauxa

Pharma TV

A Mystery to Me

argenx and closerlook

HCPs are Consumers, too. – A ConnectedTV campaign

CMI Media Group

No Time To Wait

Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry

“Storied Eyes”

Area 23, An IPG Health Company and Horizon Therapeutics

Print for Consumer

RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit

Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company

Facing MBC Together

Proximyl Health

Grifols Bloodstream Portfolio – Campaign Launch

SFC Group

Healthful Living—Cold & Flu

PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House

Professional Marketing

Sponsored by Doximity

Darzalex Faspro

CMI Media Group

Gentle Giant

AVEO Oncology and Guidemark Health

Neuropathy Reality Experience

Proximyl Health

Who is Behind the Keyword? Optimizing Paid Search Toward Verified HCPs

Publicis Health Media

Public Relations Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry & BCAC

CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision

Improving Diversity and Enrollment in Clinical Trials With Media and Community Relations Clinical Research Associates

Data Points to Rare

Intouch Group

Social Media for Consumer

3 Steps to Prep

TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company

CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision

MG United

argenx and closerlook

Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines

Real Chemistry

The So Done Club

Heartbeat and Agile Therapeutics

Website for Consumer

Galactosemia Together

Heartbeat and Applied Therapeutics

MG United

argenx and closerlook

NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series

Real Chemistry & Otsuka

Real-World Patient Database: Uncommon EGFR Mutations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

GSW

A Site That Drives Action and Helps Patients Feel Better

Verywell

“It’s been a challenging year for pharma, but it’s also been a creative and innovative one. Pharma marketers and their agencies quickly embraced pandemic-forced changes—moving to digital communications and figuring out how to shoot TV commercials safely, for instance—and continued to produce creative and compelling campaigns all year. We look forward to seeing everybody in Philadelphia in September where we will reveal the winning entries,” said Tracy Station, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on September 29th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference.

The awards event is sponsored by DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity.

For sponsorship opportunities contact:

To attend the Digital Pharma East conference and the Awards dinner, click here.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Woods

Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events

[email protected]