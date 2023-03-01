The call for submissions is open through May 4

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the call for submissions for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, which honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges.

The Fierce Pharma Marketing live awards takes place during the Annual Digital Pharma East Conference, September 12-14 in Philadelphia, PA. The call for submissions is open through May 4. Click here to enter.

The awards program categories include:

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Innovation Challenge

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Multicultural Campaign

New Brand Launch

Online Video or Film

Pharma TV

Podcast or Audio

Print for Consumer

Professional Marketing

Public Relations Campaign

Social Media for Consumer

Website for Consumer

The awards are based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. The submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in pharma marketing and advertising today. The judges will determine which companies beat regulation challenges and produced outstanding work.

Sponsors of the conference include Health Union, who will be presenting the Social Health Awards and DeepIntent, the Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media category sponsor.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

