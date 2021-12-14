Questex Announces the Winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2021

Awards Program Showcases Outstanding Innovation Driving Improvements and Transforming the Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2021, which showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare industry.

“The awards program was designed to showcase innovative solutions from our industry over the past year,” said Rebecca Willumson, VP & Publisher of Fierce Healthcare. “We received a tremendous amount of nominations and our panel of judges looked for effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. We are very proud of this year’s class and send our congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners.”

Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:

Clinical Information Management: CareGauge by EvidenceCare

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: Healthcare’s Data Science Platform by ClosedLoop

Digital/Mobile Health Solutions: Biofourmis Biovitals Hospital@Home by Biofourmis

Financial/Operational Solutions: Disbursement Hub by InstaMed, a J.P. Morgan company

Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions: ElliQ by Intuition Robotics

The Best in Show winners are selected from the Overall Winners. They include:

Best Cost Saving Solution: Biofourmis Biovitals Hospital@Home

Best Engagement Solution: ElliQ

Best New Product/Service: CareGauge

An expert panel of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.

Learn more about the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners here.

