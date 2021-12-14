Questex Announces the Winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2021

Awards Program Showcases Outstanding Innovation Driving Improvements and Transforming the Healthcare Industry
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2021, which showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare industry.
“The awards program was designed to showcase innovative solutions from our industry over the past year,” said Rebecca Willumson, VP & Publisher of Fierce Healthcare. “We received a tremendous amount of nominations and our panel of judges looked for effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. We are very proud of this year’s class and send our congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners.”
Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:
- Clinical Information Management: CareGauge by EvidenceCare
- Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: Healthcare’s Data Science Platform by ClosedLoop
- Digital/Mobile Health Solutions: Biofourmis Biovitals Hospital@Home by Biofourmis
- Financial/Operational Solutions: Disbursement Hub by InstaMed, a J.P. Morgan company
- Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions: ElliQ by Intuition Robotics
The Best in Show winners are selected from the Overall Winners. They include:
- Best Cost Saving Solution: Biofourmis Biovitals Hospital@Home
- Best Engagement Solution: ElliQ
- Best New Product/Service: CareGauge
An expert panel of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.
Learn more about the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners here.
