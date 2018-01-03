Questex Appoints Chief Revenue Officer, Questex Digital

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex LLC, a leading global business event and information company, today announced the appointment of Beth Bronder as chief revenue officer, Questex Digital, responsible for driving revenue growth across the company’s portfolio of digital media products.

Reporting to Kerry C. Gumas, Questex president and chief executive officer, she will be based in the company’s Washington, D.C., office.

Bronder has spent her career working for premier media organizations in Washington including Congressional Quarterly, Governing, Roll Call and Bloomberg.

“Beth is a talented media executive with extensive experience in business development, digital media and sales and marketing over a 25-year career,” said Gumas. “She has a highly successful track record of driving digital revenue growth, identifying key profit drivers and developing customer-driven digital products that create value. We’re very excited to have her join our team.”

Most recently, she was senior advisor to the National Governors Association, focused on strategic corporate partnerships and program development. She concurrently served eRepublic, a leading business-to-business media organization based in Sacramento, California, as senior advisor and executive publisher and was a consultant to Law Street Media, an online media startup targeting politically engaged millennials.

Previously, she served as senior vice president and publisher at CQ Roll Call, overseeing advertising and sponsorship sales, brand marketing and public relations for Capitol Hill’s leading provider of legislative news and analysis. Prior to that, she spent two years with Bloomberg L.P. as federal government market sales lead, managing the launch of Bloomberg Government, an online news and information service.

“I am excited to join Questex and work closely with Kerry’s leadership team to optimize the company’s revenue opportunities and drive the overall growth of its substantial digital media portfolio,” said Bronder. “This role underscores Questex’s commitment to aligning business development and digital media initiatives to achieve revenue goals, while delivering innovative marketing solutions to our customers.”

Her previous leadership positions include senior vice president and publisher of Governing, a magazine providing nonpartisan news, insight and analysis for state and local government leaders, and vice president and advertising sales director for Congressional Quarterly, where she spent 17 years in a variety of sales and senior publishing positions. During that time, she delivered revenue growth by repositioning a stable of legacy print products, building a digital advertising sales and operations strategy and launching a successful custom events business.

Earlier in her career, she worked as director of state and local government marketing for Unisys Corp. and as an advertising sales account executive for the Washington Business Journal.

She also has served as a regular Washington event moderator, regional governor for American Business Media, now Connectiv, and a Pearl Award judge for the Content Council. Bronder earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from The Pennsylvania State University.

About Questex

Questex LLC is a leading global business events and information company serving corporate and government clients and industries that are driving economic growth and business innovation around the world.

The company drives business investment, innovation and demand-creation in the markets it serves by bringing together investors, buyers, sellers and professionals through its over 120 trade shows, conferences and other business events and informing them through related business media and information products. Questex’s industry-focused business units include Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hospitality & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, Emerging Technology & Telecom groups.

Questex is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company employs over 350 professional staff members operating in the United States and the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit questex.com.

CONTACT:

Evy Apostolatos

RDR PR LLC

[email protected]

973-452-7208

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a223c775-1215-4374-805b-49f932fe6e4d