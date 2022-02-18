Questex Bets on Super Bowl LVI, Delivers Game Day Content Tailored to its Audiences

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex, a leading information services company, bet on Super Bowl LVI with industry tailored game day content created specifically for its audiences in bar & restaurant, pharma, wireless, live design and event planning.

“Die-hard football fans watch the game for the sport. Others watch it for the halftime shows headline acts, many watch it to see the million dollar commercials and others watch it for the game day snacks. The Super Bowl has something for everyone,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Our business lives in the experience economy. With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve, our content delivered our audiences with the information they needed for the ultimate Super Bowl experience.”

Questex’s Super Bowl LVI coverage:

  • Bar & Restaurant, the bar, nightlife and restaurant business authority, interviewed Chef Brian Duffy, Culinary Director for the Bar & Restaurant Expo’s Food & Beverage Innovation Center (FBIC) for tasty game day recipes. Read the story here.
  • Fierce Pharma, which covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle, wrote about Hologic’s commercial spot with Mary J. Blige. Read the story here.
  • Fierce Wireless, the wireless industry’s daily monitor, featured how telecommunications brands – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – promote their services at the Super Bowl. Read the stories: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon go big for Super Bowl LVI | Verizon brings ‘Cable Guy’ to Super Bowl party
  • Live Design, a creative and technical resource for live entertainment professionals, created a series of articles about the halftime show from the set design to the lights. The stories can be found here.
  • XLIVE creates news, analysis, and community for the live event industry, to help planners, producers and venues digitally transform their experiences. XLIVE covered how commercials are signaling a new phase in fan experience. Read the story here.

In 2021, Live Design won a FOLIO: Eddie award in the Series of Articles, B2B Technology category for its coverage of the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show 2021.  

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

About Questex 
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here. 

