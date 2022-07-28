Questex Brought Luxury Advisors and Suppliers Together at Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit

The Luxury Travel Advisor’s State of the Industry Finds Luxury Travel is Focused on Family-Oriented Travel and Personal Health

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, the premier, hosted buyer event in the luxury travel space, successfully took place July 24-26 at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, FL.

The invitation only event invites pre-qualified, leading luxury travel agency owners and managers to meet one-on-one with the top luxury travel suppliers. The event brought together 53 luxury advisors with 55 luxury suppliers and coordinated 1,300 one-on-one meetings, as well engaged them in lovely networking receptions both on site at the Eau Palm Beach, and also at the exquisite PGA National Resort.

ULTRA Summit is known for its exceptional programming curated to arm attendees with the data and information they need to make strategic business decisions that will ultimately impact their bottom line.

Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President/Head of Content, Questex Travel and Wellness Group opened the conference presenting the State of the Industry, an annual report based on a pre-event survey distributed to the attending advisors. The new, emerging trends show luxury travel has turned inward, towards family-oriented travel and personal health. The main categories which grew fastest include health & wellness, domestic travel and family travel. The post pandemic inflation and stock market volatility did not show any significant impact on luxury travel spending. And in general, the survey shows the need for travel advisors.

There was also a Luxury Market Study presented by Steve Cohen, Managing Partner, Stelico Consulting Group in Partnership with The Olinger Group and Jude Olinger, Founder and CEO, The Olinger Group.

Terrero said, “Travel is back and there’s no better time to bring back leaders in luxury travel. This week we learned about the importance of experiences, new opportunities for travelers as well as the industry’s emerging trends. It was wonderful to be back with advisors and suppliers at the magnificent Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa to get business done.”

In addition, the event’s keynote speaker, Chris Ramey, President of Affluent Insights and The Home Trust International, offered attendees innovative insights to take advantage of the exploding luxury category.

Panel sessions were also presented where top advisors shared how they exceed expectations by asking clients the right types of questions; followed by an advisor think tank, which looked at new strategies for a new world.

One of the mainstays of the ULTRA conference – a pop up session, where Terrero challenged the audience with a question to stimulate thought leadership and conversation. This year’s topic – what was the most ordinary experience in the luxury segment? Advisors and suppliers alike shared inside secrets unique to various properties and destinations.

Event sponsors included: Cayman Islands, Eau Palm Beach & the Palm Beaches, Explora Journeys, Ireland Tourism, Silversea Cruises, Viking, and Visit Monaco.

Luxury Travel Advisor also announced the winners of the prestigious Awards of Excellence, which recognize companies considered to be the elite suppliers in the luxury travel category for the year. See the winners here.

The 2023 Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit date will be announced in the coming weeks.

