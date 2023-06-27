Luxury Travel Advisor Unveiled its Annual State of Industry Report, Showing Luxury Travel Has Turned Inward Towards Family-Oriented Travel and Adventure

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor‘s ULTRA Summit, the premier hosted buyer event in the luxury travel space, successfully took place June 20-22, 2023 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona. The invitation-only event gathered pre-qualified, leading luxury travel agency owners, managers, and independent contractors, to meet one-on-one with the top luxury travel suppliers. This year, 1,450 one-on-one meetings took place, along with lavish networking receptions, unique activities, and insightful presentations.

The event kicked off with a welcome reception and fun activities for event attendees. Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit partnered with Arizona Helping Hands to support underprivileged students in the community. Advisors and suppliers filled backpacks with school supplies, and their generosity and support will play a role in helping the community thrive. In addition, while attendees enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres some put on roller skates and took laps back to the ‘80s while listening to some classic tunes.

As the conference commenced, Matt Turner, editor of Luxury Travel Advisor, presented “A Look Inside Your Business,” an annual report based on a pre-event survey distributed to the attending advisors. The new, emerging trends show luxury travel has turned inward towards family-oriented travel and adventure. Travel advisors are helping clients plan their vacations by curating customized experiences that aren’t available to the general public, working with trusted tour operators to create unique FITs to provide bucket list trips.

Keynote speaker, Jude Olinger, founder and CEO of The Olinger Group, presented a session on “The Great Escape – US Luxury Traveler Trends 2023.” The day saw other speakers, including Laura Powell, veteran travel and wellness consultant, who shared insight on “Trends and Opportunities in the Luxury Wellness Travel Space.” One of the mainstays of the ULTRA conference is a pop-up session, where Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, Questex Travel & Hospitality Group, challenged the audience with questions to stimulate thought leadership and conversation.

An advisor think tank was convened, which looked at plotting 2023 and beyond with new strategies for a new world. The discussion was moderated by Anne Scully, partner of Embark Beyond, and guest speakers included Jim Strong, president of Strong Travel Services Inc., and Bob Romano, partner at Fugazi Travel Agency, Inc.

The winners of Luxury Travel Advisor’s prestigious Awards of Excellence were presented throughout the day, recognizing the elite in luxury travel, as voted by the readers of Luxury Travel Advisor. See the winners here.

Event sponsors included Cayman Islands, Seabourn, Palladium Hotel Group, Private Jet Services, Evo 3, IMG, and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

