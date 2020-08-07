Breaking News
Questex Cancels LDI 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

LDI Reconvenes in November 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex, the parent company of Live Design International (LDI), today announces the event will be forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LDI was originally scheduled to run October 23-25, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place November 19-21, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

“For more than three decades, LDI has been the hub for the global live production community to learn about new technologies and applications, engage with peers and industry vendors and replenish creativity,” says Marian Sandberg, Vice President & Market Leader, LDI and Live Design. “This will be the first time in our 32-year history that the event has been forced to cancel. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by the current situation. Our number-one priority remains keeping our entire industry safe and helping to rebuild in the near future, in a manner that reflects our community-forward focus.”

The LDI team is working through the logistics that are involved with canceling an event. All attendee registration tickets purchased for the original LDI 2020 dates will be honored for a full credit towards the 2021 event. Exhibitors and sponsors will be contacted soon with information.

Please contact Marian Sandberg, Vice President & Market Leader, LDI and Live Design, at [email protected] with immediate exhibitor inquiries. 

Additional updates regarding LDI will be published on ldishow.com.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
[email protected]
212 895 8488

