NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex , a leading information services and event company, joined event professionals at Trade Show News Network’s (TSNN) annual awards event October 27-29 in Puerto Rico to celebrate the best of the best in the events industry.

Top honors were awarded to events with the Industry Icon Award, Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award and Sustainability Award. Questex won the 2023 TSNN Sustainability Award , which recognizes companies that have made sustainability an important part of their business. Questex was recognized for its roadmap to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for both the company and its events. The initiative – Quest Zero – allows Questex to drive positive change across the communities it serves and live up to its mission to serve the communities that are helping people live longer and live better. To learn more about the Quest Zero Initiative, click here . View the Quest Zero visitor tips here . Additionally, Questex was recognized for the International Beauty Show ( IBS Las Vegas ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference ( IECSC Las Vegas ) collaboration with GLO Recycling (Green Life Organization), who provides zero-landfill recycling solutions for the salon industry. GLO Recycling was as a Recycling Partner to help reduce salon and spa waste. [ Press release ] The co-located Las Vegas events took place June 24-26, 2023.

“With a significant business in the events industry, we are clear on our responsibility to minimize the climate impacts that the live events industry generates. We are proud of the strategies we have put in place and we are delighted that TSNN saw our passion by awarding us the 2023 Sustainability Award,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “We were honored to participate celebrate the professionals and events in our industry at the awards program. We would like to thank TSNN, all of the award finalists and winners as well as the luminaries who make this industry great.”

Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group, and Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, Live Design International, delivered the Sustainability keynote presentation. Fantetti Trevorrow and Cybulski had the honor to represent Questex in presenting all of the Company’s sustainability initiatives.

TSNN Innovation Awards

The International Beauty Show ( IBS New York ), the longest running professional beauty event in the country, won a 2023 TSNN Innovation Award in the Best Engagement category. IBS New York was honored with the award for showcasing, celebrating and empowering Black beauty industry entrepreneurs with The Powerhouse Pavilion. The Pavilion allowed beauty professionals to partake in enriching conversations, watch powerful presentations and interact with experts in the areas of finance, legal, marketing, business management, social media and more. It also helped them cultivate business and boost their beauty career. Attendees had the opportunity to walk the halls of greatness in the gallery and celebrate the Black artists and entrepreneurs of the past, and the game changers of today who forged their ways to advance the beauty industry.

Additionally, three Questex properties received honorable mentions in the TSNN Innovation Awards program:

Bar & Restaurant Expo , the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators [Best Use of Data]

TSNN Outstanding Show Pro

Michelle Osborne, Marketing Director, Bar & Restaurant Group, was also honored as a TSNN Outstanding Show Pro . Osborne’s aggressive, value-based marketing plan surpassed attendee and revenue goals for Bar & Restaurant Expo, Vibe Conference , the premiere on-premises beverage event for beverage executives, and World Tea Expo , the leading gathering of tea industry professionals.

