Questex Content Recognized for Editorial Excellence by the Folio Eddie Award Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Live Design, Luxury Travel Advisor, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Biotech are Finalists in Six Categories

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex, a leading information services company, today announces that its content has been recognized for editorial excellence from the 2021 Folio Eddie award program, the most inclusive recognition program in the publishing community celebrating editorial excellence.

“Questex lives in the experience economy bringing people together in the markets that help them live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences in fast growing markets,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve, our content helps our audiences find the information they need to help them make smart decisions and grow their businesses. It is an honor to be recognized for content excellence. We are exceptionally proud of our content teams at Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech, Live Design and Luxury Travel Advisor on being named Folio Eddie award finalists.”

Questex’s finalists include:

  • B2B Healthcare/Medical Single Article: Fierce Pharma’s The 22 most influential people in the fight against COVID 
  • B2B Healthcare/Medical Series: Fierce Pharma’s Targeted cancer drugs series 
  • B2B Analysis: Fierce Biotech’s How a protein ‘Polaroid’ led Amgen to finally crack the ‘Achilles heel tumor’ 
  • B2B Planned or On Location Coverage: ESMO coverage from Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma 
  • B2B Technology Series of Articles: Live Design’s online coverage of the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show 2021
  • B2B Profile or Q&A: Luxury Travel Advisor’s Kareem George: Personal Connections are key for Culture Traveler’s Growth Plans 

Folio Eddie award winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 14 in New York City.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
[email protected]
212 895 8488‬

