Bar & Restaurant News, Fierce Biotech Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Telecom, Fierce Pharma and Silverlinings Finalists in 12 Categories in the Jesse H. Neal and the ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces its brands Bar & Restaurant News, Fierce Biotech Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Telecom, Fierce Pharma and Silverlinings are finalists in the Jesse H. Neal and the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards of Excellence awards programs.

Paul Miller, CEO, Questex said, “We have a deep understanding of each of our markets and we create the content our communities need to do their job efficiently. We are very pleased to celebrate our dedicated content team on being named finalists in the Jesse H. Neal and the ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence.

Jesse H. Neal Awards Finalists

Best Instructional Content: Bar & Restaurant News , How to Build a Menu Series

, How to Build a Menu Series Best Podcast: Fierce Healthcare , Podnosis

, Podnosis Best Single Article: Fierce Healthcare , Providers rarely screen for maternal mental health. Are new guidelines enough to move the needle?

, Providers rarely screen for maternal mental health. Are new guidelines enough to move the needle? Best Overall Art Direction/Design: Fierce Telecom, Broadband Funding Story with Interactive Digital Map

ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence Northeast Regional Finalists

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Bar & Restaurant News, Loud & Proud: Bar and Restaurant Operators Celebrate Pride Month, Odder Tips for June and Beyond

Loud & Proud: Bar and Restaurant Operators Celebrate Pride Month, Odder Tips for June and Beyond Online: Event Coverage: Fierce Biotech , European Society for Medical Oncology Coverage

, European Society for Medical Oncology Coverage Online: Web Feature Article, Industry: Fierce Biotech , Alzheimer’s meds are here. But for the Down syndrome community, it’s still the 1980s

, Alzheimer’s meds are here. But for the Down syndrome community, it’s still the 1980s Online: Event Coverage: Fierce Pharma , J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Coverage

, J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Coverage All Content: Editorial: Silverlinings , Op-Eds from Stephen M. Saunders, MBE

Op-Eds from Stephen M. Saunders, MBE All Content: Individual Profile: Silverlinings, Exclusive: Google Cloud CTO talks tech, failures and what the future holds

Exclusive: Google Cloud CTO talks tech, failures and what the future holds Online: Online Industry News Coverage: Silverlinings, Semiconductor company Broadcom and its plans to acquire networking software giant VMware

Semiconductor company Broadcom and its plans to acquire networking software giant VMware Online: Online Single Topic Editorial Coverage by a Team: Silverlinings, Coverage of the foundational elements of liquid and immersion cooling, including in-depth news and forecast stories, and a podcast discussion

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

[email protected]

212 895 8488‬